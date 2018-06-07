Single-family home prices in San Diego hit a record high in May

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Single-family home prices in San Diego County hit a record high in May, according to housing statistics released Thursday by the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors.
The median single-family home price was $650,000 last month, a 5 percent increase over April. Meanwhile, attached properties, including condominiums and town houses, settled at a median price of $421,000, just more than 2 percent over April numbers.
Overall, resale property home prices have seen a year-over-year increase of 6.5 percent, according to GSDAR.
For 2018, however, sales of existing homes are down nearly 8 percent from last year. Supply is low, but demand remains high.
Homes don't stay on the market long. In May, single-family homes were closing escrow in an average of 26 days, while attached properties closed in only 21 days.
"Prospective home buyers should expect a competitive housing market throughout the summer," SDGAR President Steve Fraioli said. "Fortunately, the low inventory of homes for sale doesn't seem to be dampening their demand."
North Oceanside had the most single-family home sales last month, with 63. Carmel Valley, north Escondido and Fallbrook came next, with 58, 53 and 51 sales, respectively.
A preliminary hearing was underway Thursday for two men accused of killing a local Marine. Jose Esqueda and Jeff Shai Holliday are accused in the fatal stabbing of a Camp Pendleton Marine and the wounding of his friend outside a Gaslamp District nightclub.
Single-family home prices in San Diego County hit a record high in May, according to housing statistics released Thursday by the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors.
Authorities have identified a 20-year-old Lemon Grove woman who died while hiking near Three Sisters Falls in Santa Ysabel near Julian.
A fast-moving wildfire that blackened hundreds of open acres in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County was 30 percent contained Thursday, fire officials said.
A leading environmental group is set to release a new report Thursday on whether San Diego beaches make the grade when it comes to harmful bacteria.
After nearly 60 years in business, Nati's Mexican Restaurant at the corner of Bacon Street and Niagra Avenue will close for good on Thursday.
The fate of the former home of the Chargers will be in the hands of the voters this fall, and supporters of the Soccer City initiative are making a play to get voters on their side.
Warmer weather is expected Thursday across San Diego County as a trough of low pressure and onshore flow from the Pacific begin to weaken.
A suspected drunk driver slammed into several parked cars along a residential street in Clairemont Thursday.
A teenager is jailed Thursday after he barricaded himself inside a home in the Golden Hill area of San Diego south of Balboa Park and was taken into custody by a SWAT team.