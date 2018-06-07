2 men accused of fatally stabbing Camp Pendleton Marine appear in court

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A preliminary hearing was underway Thursday for two men accused of killing a local Marine. Jose Esqueda and Jeff Shai Holliday are accused in the fatal stabbing of a Camp Pendleton Marine and the wounding of his friend outside a Gaslamp District nightclub.

Both are accused of murdering Ryan Evan Harris, a Northern California native, in an apparent fight that broke out on Island Avenue in December of last year.

In January, Deputy District Attorney Christopher Lawson alleged that the victims, both 21 years old, and three other Marines had just left a nightclub and had split up to look for their car when one of them was bumped by Esqueda, then sucker-punched from behind by Holliday.

The rest of the victims' group rushed across the street to help their friend, and Esqueda pulled out a knife and stabbed Harris once, killing him, Lawson alleged. The prosecutor said Esqueda also allegedly stabbed Andrew Haulman in the back and chest, but Haulman was rushed into life-saving surgery, according to the prosecutor.

Surveillance video captured much of the melee, Lawson said in January and that footage was being shown in court on Thursday.

Harris' grandparents - who raised him - say Harris was trying to be a peace-maker when it happened.

"Ryan was the all-American kid - if you had a son - you'd want one like Ryan," said Harris' grandfather Larry Holt. "A fight broke out with some other Marines in the area and he intervened, trying to break up the scuffle and was stabbed in the process."

At the end of the preliminary hearing a judge will determine if there is enough evidence for the two to stand trial.

Esqueda has been to prison twice and Holliday was on probation for a 2014 stabbing, Lawson told reporters.

Esqueda faces 43 years to life behind bars if convicted, and Holliday faces 78 years to life in prison if he's found guilty, according to the prosecutor.

