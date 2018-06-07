Everyone gets free Taco Bell on June 13 thanks to the Golden State Warriors

Whether you're watching the NBA Finals or not, you can still get free Taco Bell on June 13. Just thank the Golden State Warriors on your way out.
Everyone who visits a participating Taco Bell next Wednesday between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. will get one free Doritos Locos Taco.
It's part of Taco Bell's "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion. The fast food chain promised free tacos to all of America the first time that the road team "steals" a win from the home team during the finals.
To the delight of all Taco Bell lovers, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on their home court 110-102 during Game 3. Sorry Cavs fans, maybe a taco will cheer you up?
The Golden State Warriors just stole a road game in the #NBAFinals. ?? That means free Doritos Locos Tacos for America on 6/13 from 2-6 PM.— Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 7, 2018
Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/hnOaSIXAhX
The promotion first took place in 2016 when the Warriors won Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Cavaliers. Last year, the promotion and rivalry continued when the Warriors and Cavaliers met again in the 2017 NBA Finals, with the Warriors stealing Game 3 in Cleveland.
With less rain, bacterial pollution at San Diego's beaches dipped dramatically in 2017-18, according to Heal the Bay’s 28th annual Beach Report Card, which the nonprofit released Thursday.
The Lyonhearted Foundation will hold their third annual kickball tournament next Saturday, June 16 in honor of Jason Lyon who died of pediatric brain cancer in October 2015. The event will take place at Christian High School in El Cajon with teams of eight members participating.
A new comedy is taking over the Old Globe and it centers around the American dream of home ownership. But throw in a neighbor dispute and it becomes an all-out war of taste, class and gardening. It's Karen Zacarías’s Native Gardens, which was developed in the Globe’s 2017 Powers New Voices Festival.
Cal Fire and firefighter crews quickly knocked down a fire in Escondido on Thursday. The fire burned up a hillside and was knocked down using air drops.
Authorities have publicly identified a woman who collapsed and died this week while visiting a popular hiking destination near Julian.
A preliminary hearing was underway Thursday for two men accused of killing a local Marine. Jose Esqueda and Jeff Shai Holliday are accused in the fatal stabbing of a Camp Pendleton Marine and the wounding of his friend outside a Gaslamp District nightclub.
Single-family home prices in San Diego County hit a record high in May, according to housing statistics released Thursday by the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors.
A fast-moving wildfire that blackened hundreds of open acres in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County was 30 percent contained Thursday, fire officials said.
After nearly 60 years in business, Nati's Mexican Restaurant at the corner of Bacon Street and Niagra Avenue will close for good on Thursday.