Lyonhearted kickball tournament fundraiser returns on June 16

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The Lyonhearted Foundation will hold their third annual kickball tournament next Saturday, June 16 in honor of Jason Lyon who died of pediatric brain cancer in October 2015.

The event will take place at Christian High School in El Cajon with teams of eight members participating. All ages are welcome and at least two members on each team must be women or girls.

Each year the tournament raises funds for a family effected by pediatric cancer or an organization benefiting such families. Benefactors are selected by the Lyonhearted Foundation.

“This year we will honor and support 8-year-old Gavin Morales and the Campbell family,” said Kevin Lyon, father of Jason and current CEO of the Lyonhearted Foundation. “Gavin was recently diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) the same brain cancer that Jason was diagnosed with.”

