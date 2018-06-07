Colin Kaepernick's attorneys targeting Trump for possible subpoena in NFL collusion case

Attorneys for Colin Kaepernick will likely seek to subpoena President Trump as part of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback’s collusion case against the NFL, USA TODAY Sports confirmed Thursday.
Kaepernick’s lawyers have already made informal attempts to coordinate and schedule depositions with Trump, Vice President Pence and other administration officials, according to a person with knowledge of the talks who requested anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the discussions.
Yahoo Sports was the first outlet to report Thursday of efforts to depose Trump.
Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL in October, alleging the owners conspired to keep him out of the league over his kneeling protest during the national anthem. His protest was initiated to draw attention to police brutality and racial inequality. Kaepernick went unsigned after becoming a free agent in March 2017 and had his lone scheduled workout with an NFL team canceled in April by the Seattle Seahawks.
Kaepernick’s legal team, led by famed defense attorney Mark Geragos, would need to convince the arbitrator in the case that seeking to subpoena Trump and others in his administration is crucial. And even if the arbitrator gives the approval, a federal judge would also need to sign off on a subpoena sought in U.S. District Court under the Federal Arbitration Act.
The argument to the arbitrator and, potentially, to a federal judge would be straightforward: Trump’s conversations with several NFL owners and his rhetoric over the kneeling protests make his testimony vital to Kaepernick’s case.
If Kaepernick’s attorneys succeed, Trump’s lawyers are likely to fight the subpoena, potentially raising some of the same arguments as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
"Tell everybody, you can't win this one," Trump told Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, according to The Wall Street Journal. "This one lifts me." Jones shared those comments in a deposition obtained by The Wall Street Journal.
Along with Jones, several other NFL owners have been deposed as part of Kaepernick’s collusion case, as well as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
With less rain, bacterial pollution at San Diego's beaches dipped dramatically in 2017-18, according to Heal the Bay’s 28th annual Beach Report Card, which the nonprofit released Thursday.
The Lyonhearted Foundation will hold their third annual kickball tournament next Saturday, June 16 in honor of Jason Lyon who died of pediatric brain cancer in October 2015. The event will take place at Christian High School in El Cajon with teams of eight members participating.
A new comedy is taking over the Old Globe and it centers around the American dream of home ownership. But throw in a neighbor dispute and it becomes an all-out war of taste, class and gardening. It's Karen Zacarías’s Native Gardens, which was developed in the Globe’s 2017 Powers New Voices Festival.
Cal Fire and firefighter crews quickly knocked down a fire in Escondido on Thursday. The fire burned up a hillside and was knocked down using air drops.
Authorities have publicly identified a woman who collapsed and died this week while visiting a popular hiking destination near Julian.
A preliminary hearing was underway Thursday for two men accused of killing a local Marine. Jose Esqueda and Jeff Shai Holliday are accused in the fatal stabbing of a Camp Pendleton Marine and the wounding of his friend outside a Gaslamp District nightclub.
Single-family home prices in San Diego County hit a record high in May, according to housing statistics released Thursday by the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors.
A fast-moving wildfire that blackened hundreds of open acres in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County was 30 percent contained Thursday, fire officials said.
After nearly 60 years in business, Nati's Mexican Restaurant at the corner of Bacon Street and Niagra Avenue will close for good on Thursday.