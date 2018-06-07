Facebook made some private posts public for as many as 14M

Facebook said Thursday that a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.
The problem, which Facebook said it has fixed, is the latest privacy scandal for the world's largest social media company.
It said the bug automatically suggested that users make new posts public, even if they had previously restricted posts to "friends only" or another private setting. If users did not notice the new default suggestion, they unwittingly sent their post to a broader audience than they had intended.
Erin Egan, Facebook's chief privacy officer, said the bug did not affect past posts. Facebook is notifying users who were affected and posted publicly during the time the bug was active, advising them to review their posts.
The news follows recent furor over Facebook's sharing of user data with device makers, including China's Huawei. The company is also still recovering from the Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which a Trump-affiliated data-mining firm got access to the personal data of as many as 87 million Facebook users.
Jonathan Mayer, a professor of computer science and public affairs at Princeton University, said on Twitter that this latest privacy gaffe "looks like a viable Federal Trade Commission/state attorney general deception case." That's because the company had promised that the setting users set in their most recent privacy preferences would be maintained for future posts. In this case, this did not happen for several days.
Facebook's 2011 consent decree with the FTC calls for the company to get "express consent" from users before sharing their information beyond what they established in their privacy settings. Even if the bug was an accident on Facebook's part, Mayer said in an email that the FTC can bring enforcement action for privacy mistakes.
Facebook, which has 2.2 billion users, says the bug was active from May 18 until May 27. While the company says it stopped the error on May 22, it was not able to change all the posts back to their original privacy perimeters until later.
The mistake happened, that company said, when it was building a new way for people to share "featured items" on their profiles. These items, which include posts and photo albums, are automatically public. In the process of creating this feature, Facebook said it accidentally made the suggested audience for all new posts public.
When people post to Facebook, the service suggests and audience for their posts, based on past privacy settings. So if you made all your posts "friends only" in the past, it will suggest that you make your new post "friends only" too. You can still manually change the privacy of the posts — anywhere from "public" to "only me" — and this was the case during the bug's life span too.
With less rain, bacterial pollution at San Diego's beaches dipped dramatically in 2017-18, according to Heal the Bay’s 28th annual Beach Report Card, which the nonprofit released Thursday.
The Lyonhearted Foundation will hold their third annual kickball tournament next Saturday, June 16 in honor of Jason Lyon who died of pediatric brain cancer in October 2015. The event will take place at Christian High School in El Cajon with teams of eight members participating.
A new comedy is taking over the Old Globe and it centers around the American dream of home ownership. But throw in a neighbor dispute and it becomes an all-out war of taste, class and gardening. It's Karen Zacarías’s Native Gardens, which was developed in the Globe’s 2017 Powers New Voices Festival.
A new comedy is taking over the Old Globe and it centers around the American dream of home ownership. But throw in a neighbor dispute and it becomes an all-out war of taste, class and gardening. It's Karen Zacarías’s Native Gardens, which was developed in the Globe’s 2017 Powers New Voices Festival.
Cal Fire and firefighter crews quickly knocked down a fire in Escondido on Thursday. The fire burned up a hillside and was knocked down using air drops.
Authorities have publicly identified a woman who collapsed and died this week while visiting a popular hiking destination near Julian.
A preliminary hearing was underway Thursday for two men accused of killing a local Marine. Jose Esqueda and Jeff Shai Holliday are accused in the fatal stabbing of a Camp Pendleton Marine and the wounding of his friend outside a Gaslamp District nightclub.
Single-family home prices in San Diego County hit a record high in May, according to housing statistics released Thursday by the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors.
A fast-moving wildfire that blackened hundreds of open acres in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County was 30 percent contained Thursday, fire officials said.
After nearly 60 years in business, Nati's Mexican Restaurant at the corner of Bacon Street and Niagra Avenue will close for good on Thursday.