Emmys 2018: The Standout Performances on TV

With the 2017-18 season behind us, it’s now time to recognize the best of the best. For a third year in a row, ET spoke with the actors behind TV’s most standout performances -- 15 actors across all Emmy acting categories -- about embodying their characters and what it would mean to be nominated.

Last year’s Emmys proved that women are (rightfully) dominating TV -- and this year builds on that momentum with Alison Brie breaking through as a lead comedy actress on Netflix’s GLOW; Audra McDonald making a dramatic return to the small screen on The Good Fight; Cristin Milioti flipping the sci-fi script on one of Black Mirror’s best episodes yet; D’Arcy Carden bringing life to The Good Place; Holland Taylor broadening her long-time career with Mr. Mercedes; Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry proving that both mother and daughter can shine in the same role; Sara Gilbert leading the revival of Roseanne; Sarah Jessica Parker playing to her strengths on a comeback season of Divorce; and Sonequa Martin-Green forging into uncharted territory with Star Trek: Discovery.

Of course, there were a few male actors that left an impression on us: Dan Levy’s mix of humor and sentimentality on TV’s best-kept secret, Schitt’s Creek; Freddie Highmore leaving an indelible mark on The Good Doctor; Justin Hartley showing that patience is a virtue on This Is Us; Noah Schnapp demonstrating that Stranger Things has a deep bench of young talent; Tituss Burgess continuing to resonate with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt four seasons in; and Walton Goggins finally getting the attention he deserves with Vice Principals.

The nominations for the 2018 Primetime Emmys will be announced on July 12. The 70th annual ceremony, hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, will air live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, September 17 on NBC.

THE STANDOUT PERFORMANCES ON TV:

