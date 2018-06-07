Kaep wants Trump to testify

Attorneys for Colin Kaepernick will likely try to subpoena President Trump as part of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback's collusion case against the NFL, USA TODAY confirmed Thursday. Kaepernick's lawyers have already made attempts to coordinate depositions with Trump, Vice President Pence and other administration officials, according to a person with knowledge of the talks. Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL in October, alleging the owners conspired to keep him out of the league over his kneeling protest against racial inequality during the national anthem.
Samples taken from an ancient lake bed on Mars have yielded 3-billion-year-old organic matter, complex organic molecules that look strikingly similar to the goopy fossilized "building blocks" of oil and gas on Earth. "The question of whether life might have originated or existed on Mars is a lot more opportune now that we know that organic molecules were present on its surface at that time," one scientist said. This "breathtaking" Red Planet discovery was made possible by the $2.5 billion Mars Curiosity rover.
Starbucks raised the price of brewed coffee this week at most company-owned stores in the U.S. by 10 to 20 cents. The bump, which differs market to market, started Tuesday. That means a 12-ounce drink is now $1.95 to $2.15. But that doesn't affect the chain's fancier beverages like Frappuccinos and lattes, Starbucks said, and has nothing to do with last week's company-wide racial bias training. And it'll take more than a couple of dimes to shake regulars, per one analyst. "Twenty cents or 10 cents, some won't even notice," said John Zolidis of Quo Vadis Capital.
Two coaches who served as security monitors at the Florida high school where the Parkland shooting occurred have been barred from the campus. Andrew Medina, a baseball coach, told police he watched alleged shooter Nikolas Cruz head to the building where 17 people were later killed, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported last week. He radioed another coach, David Taylor, telling him to "keep your eyes open." When Taylor heard gunfire, he hid in a closet. The school's district told USA TODAY both would work "away from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School until further notice" following news reports. Meanwhile, parents of some victims expressed outrage at the former officer who didn't enter the school during the attack but claimed he did all that he could.
House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday that there's "no evidence of collusion" between President Trump and the Russians in the 2016 election. His comments come a day after Ryan said Trump shouldn't pardon himself and rebuffed Trump's "Spygate" claims that the FBI used a confidential informant to spy on the campaign. The Senate Intelligence Committee, which has been operating in a much more bipartisan way, is still conducting its investigation of Russian meddling. Special counsel Robert Mueller is conducting a separate criminal investigation on behalf of the Department of Justice that has resulted in numerous indictments and guilty pleas, but just one person serving prison time so far.
Suicide is often only in the news when celebrities kill themselves, said a doctor after Kate Spade's death. Suicide rates have risen nearly 30% since 1999, but mental health stigma is preventing it from getting the right attention, experts say. The right attention includes responsible media coverage, emphasizing not sensational details but rather the fact that mental illness is treatable and suicide is often preventable, a media ethicist said. The pain will not always feel this bad. If you know someone going through a rough time, check in with them directly, especially if they're exhibiting warning signs. If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or chat online any time of day or night.
With less rain, bacterial pollution at San Diego's beaches dipped dramatically in 2017-18, according to Heal the Bay’s 28th annual Beach Report Card, which the nonprofit released Thursday.
The Lyonhearted Foundation will hold their third annual kickball tournament next Saturday, June 16 in honor of Jason Lyon who died of pediatric brain cancer in October 2015. The event will take place at Christian High School in El Cajon with teams of eight members participating.
A new comedy is taking over the Old Globe and it centers around the American dream of home ownership. But throw in a neighbor dispute and it becomes an all-out war of taste, class and gardening. It's Karen Zacarías’s Native Gardens, which was developed in the Globe’s 2017 Powers New Voices Festival.
Cal Fire and firefighter crews quickly knocked down a fire in Escondido on Thursday. The fire burned up a hillside and was knocked down using air drops.
Authorities have publicly identified a woman who collapsed and died this week while visiting a popular hiking destination near Julian.
A preliminary hearing was underway Thursday for two men accused of killing a local Marine. Jose Esqueda and Jeff Shai Holliday are accused in the fatal stabbing of a Camp Pendleton Marine and the wounding of his friend outside a Gaslamp District nightclub.
Single-family home prices in San Diego County hit a record high in May, according to housing statistics released Thursday by the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors.
A fast-moving wildfire that blackened hundreds of open acres in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County was 30 percent contained Thursday, fire officials said.
After nearly 60 years in business, Nati's Mexican Restaurant at the corner of Bacon Street and Niagra Avenue will close for good on Thursday.