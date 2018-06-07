Trump says he 'certainly' would invite Kim Jong Un to U.S. if Singapore summit goes well

WASHINGTON - President Trump said Thursday he's ready for his close-up with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, even though "I don't think I have to prepare very much" for next week's session in Singapore - and he might even invite Kim to the White House if things go well.

Exuding optimism, Trump said a nuclear weapons agreement with North Korea would require more than one meeting, but striking a deal could lead to a normalization of relations with North Korea, a country that has frequently declared the United States an enemy.

"It's about attitude, it's about willingness to get things done," Trump said days before he's scheduled to talk with Kim about starting a process toward an agreement. "But I think I've been preparing for this summit for a long time, as has the other side."

"It's going to be much more than a photo-op," Trump said before his White House meeting with another major player in Asia, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe said he spoke with Trump about North Korea strategy and told the president, "I would like to take this opportunity to make sure that we two have the utmost policy coordination as to our approach to the planned summit meeting."

During a joint news conference, Trump and Abe pledged to work together on North Korea after the Singapore summit.

"Japan and U.S. should closely cooperate with each other so that we will be able to see great success for the historic U.S.-North Korea summit meeting," Abe said.

Trump said his hopes for a nuclear deal include normalization of relations between two countries that have been at odds since the Korean War from 1950-1953. "Normalizing relations is something that I would expect to do, I would hope to do, when everything's complete," Trump said in the White House Rose Garden.

Trump also said part of his summit meeting with Kim could be a pledge to work with North and South Korea on a treaty that would formally end the Korean War, which remains in a state of cease-fire.

Asked if he might invite Kim to the White House or to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump said: "Maybe we'll start with the White House. What do you think?"

But only if things go well in Singapore, Trump said. If not, he said, he is prepared to end negotiations before they start in earnest, noting that he canceled the Singapore meeting before putting it back on the schedule.

"All I can say is I'm totally prepared to walk away," Trump said. "I did it once before. You have to be able to walk away."

Some Japanese are concerned that Trump will focus an agreement on the elimination of long-range missiles that threaten the United States while ignoring shorter-range weapons North Korea could use to threaten its neighbors, including Japan.

"The overriding concern is that Trump's eagerness to call the June 12th meeting a historical success will result in a bad deal," said Mireya Solis, a senior fellow and Japan specialist with the Brookings Institution.

After Trump pledged to work with other Asian countries throughout talks with North Korea, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he would visit Japan as well as South Korea and China following the Singapore summit.

Abe cited the fate of Japanese citizens kidnapped by the North Korean regime. "First and foremost, we need to seek advancement for the abduction, nuclear and missile programs," the Japanese leader told Trump.

Trump said he would demand complete denuclearization before he considers easing sanctions on Kim's economy.

"They have to denuke," Trump said before his Oval Office meeting with Abe. "If they don't denuclearize, that will not be acceptable. We cannot take sanctions off."