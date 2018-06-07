Poster of lockdown song in kindergarten classroom sparks school safety debate

PHOENIX - Kindergartners are responsible for learning their ABCs, numbers and colors.
But practicing how to survive a school shooting is now also a part of everyday life for some 4- to 5-year-old pupils.
In light of recent school shootings, teachers are stepping up active shooter drills and other preventative measures to stay safe in the event of an attack.
The new reality can be seen a poster of a lockdown song that hangs in a kindergarten classroom.
Social media users are calling the poster simply heartbreaking.
This should not be hanging in my soon-to-be-kindergartener’s classroom. pic.twitter.com/mWiJVdddpH- Georgy Cohen (@radiofreegeorgy) June 6, 2018
Georgy Cohen of Somerville, Mass., posted a photo of the colorful sign hanging in her young daughter's classroom Wednesday.
While a bright poster is common in an elementary school, the lyrics were not.
"This should not be hanging in my soon-to-be-kindergartener's [sic] classroom,' she wrote on Twitter. The post has since gone viral, with over 38,000 likes and 18,000 retweets.
The poster reads:
"Lockdown. Lockdown.
Lock the door.
Shut the lights off.
Say no more.
Go behind the desk and hide.
Wait until it's safe inside.
Lockdown. Lockdown it's all done.
Now it's time to have some fun!'
One Twitter user says the lyrics go along to the tune of Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.
Cohen and Somerville Public Schools declined to identify the school, according to The Associated Press, but district officials confirmed it was the work of one teacher and is not used across all of the city's schools.
There have been at least 20 school shootings this year, including ones at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., and Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas.
The poster of the lockdown song has sparked an online debate about gun violence and school safety in America.
Jesus, that’s to the tune of the alphabet song, and Twinkle Twinkle... what a horrifying contribution to the songbook.- Margot Bloomstein (@mbloomstein) June 6, 2018
I am so sorry for all of you.??- Nuclear Football (@EuphoricEuler) June 6, 2018
.
Kids in Austria only know fire drills.
Which amount to a leisurely stroll to the school yard...
Thats how it should be
@realDonaldTrump , is this okay, would you want your children to have learned this? Please do something to make parents and children feel safer.- Nicki Neirman (@Nickisix4158) June 7, 2018
“And now it’s time to have some fun” This Literally makes me sick to stomach.- ?? (@hazelandbay) June 7, 2018
