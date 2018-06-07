Anne Hathaway Has an 'Indecent Proposal' for Matthew McConaughey in 'Serenity' Trailer (Exclusive)

"I want you to take him out on your boat and drop him in the ocean for the sharks."

Anne Hathaway plays a blonde femme fatale who resurfaces to ask her ex-husband (Matthew McConaughey) for quite the favor in the upcoming thriller, Serenity, and ET has an exclusive first look at the trailer. The Caribbean-set drama reunites the Interstellar co-stars for what promises to be a steamy, intense and potentially murderous affair.

"I'm here, fishing, going about my day and my life gets interrupted," McConaughey explains of the film's storyline. "My ex-wife, Ms. Hathaway, who's really a damn fine actress, shows up out of nowhere, like a ghost, and calls me by another name and she has a very indecent proposal for me."

The full trailer dropped on Thursday:

Serenity, which arrives in theaters on Oct. 19, was written and directed by Steven Knight (Locke) and co-stars Jason Clarke, Djimon Hounsou and, perhaps most thrilling for McConaughey, Ms. Diane Lane, whom, he says, "I've been a fan of and who I had my fair share of crushes on."

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"From the creative mind of Oscar nominee Steven Knight comes a daringly original, sexy, stylized thriller. Baker Dill (Matthew McConaughey) is a fishing boat captain leading tours off a tranquil, tropical enclave called Plymouth Island. His quiet life is shattered, however, when his ex-wife Karen (Anne Hathaway) tracks him down with a desperate plea for help. She begs Dill to save her -- and their young son -- from her new, violent husband (Jason Clarke) by taking him out to sea on a fishing excursion, only to throw him to the sharks and leave him for dead. Karen’s appearance thrusts Dill back into a life he’d tried to forget, and as he struggles between right and wrong, his world is plunged into a new reality that may not be all that it seems."

