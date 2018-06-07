Brooklyn Beckham 'Excited' About New Romance With YouTube Star Lexy Panterra, Source Says

Brooklyn Beckham has a new lady in his life!

The 19-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham is dating 29-year-old YouTube star Lexy Panterra, a source close to the couple tells ET. Panterra shared flirty photos of the two at Sushisamba on Instagram on Monday.

"It’s pretty new,” the source says. “They’ve been dating for a couple of months and are smitten with each other.”

The news comes just two months after Beckham was spotted kissing another Lexi, Playboy model Lexi Wood, at a Los Angeles tattoo shop. The aspiring photographer, who ended his relationship with Chloe Grace Moretz earlier this year, was spotted out with Panterra for the first time in New York City in May.

While Beckham is based in New York as he attends Parsons School of Design, ET's source says he's making it work with Panterra, who lives in Los Angeles. "They are making the long distance work and are excited to see where it goes," the source shares.

ET has reached out to reps for Beckham and Panterra.

Beckham curiously still has photos of Moretz on his Instagram, including a shot of their Valentine's Day dinner and a photo of her celebrating her 21st birthday. "Happy birthday baby ?? love you to the moon and back xx," he captioned the snap.

See more on Beckham and Moretz's former romance in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Brooklyn Beckham Spotted Kissing Model Lexi Wood: Pics

Chloe Grace Moretz Celebrates 21st Birthday Alongside Boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham -- See the Party Pics!

Brooklyn Beckham Reunites With His Family For the Holidays -- See the Sweet Snap!