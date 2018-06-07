Why Facebook is suddenly asking 14 million users to review their past status updates

With less rain, bacterial pollution at San Diego's beaches dipped dramatically in 2017-18, according to Heal the Bay’s 28th annual Beach Report Card, which the nonprofit released Thursday.
The Lyonhearted Foundation will hold their third annual kickball tournament next Saturday, June 16 in honor of Jason Lyon who died of pediatric brain cancer in October 2015. The event will take place at Christian High School in El Cajon with teams of eight members participating.
A new comedy is taking over the Old Globe and it centers around the American dream of home ownership. But throw in a neighbor dispute and it becomes an all-out war of taste, class and gardening. It's Karen Zacarías’s Native Gardens, which was developed in the Globe’s 2017 Powers New Voices Festival.
Cal Fire and firefighter crews quickly knocked down a fire in Escondido on Thursday. The fire burned up a hillside and was knocked down using air drops.
Authorities have publicly identified a woman who collapsed and died this week while visiting a popular hiking destination near Julian.
A preliminary hearing was underway Thursday for two men accused of killing a local Marine. Jose Esqueda and Jeff Shai Holliday are accused in the fatal stabbing of a Camp Pendleton Marine and the wounding of his friend outside a Gaslamp District nightclub.
Single-family home prices in San Diego County hit a record high in May, according to housing statistics released Thursday by the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors.
A fast-moving wildfire that blackened hundreds of open acres in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County was 30 percent contained Thursday, fire officials said.
After nearly 60 years in business, Nati's Mexican Restaurant at the corner of Bacon Street and Niagra Avenue will close for good on Thursday.