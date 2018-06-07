Sean Hannity advises witnesses in Mueller probe to 'follow Hillary' and delete emails

Fox News host and conservative firebrand Sean Hannity called for potential witnesses in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation to destroy evidence during his show Wednesday, arguing that Hillary Clinton got away with doing the same thing.
In response to reports that Mueller was asking people to turn in their cellphones, Hannity - one of President Trump's most zealous defenders in the cable news universe - counseled "Mueller's witnesses" to "follow Hillary Clinton's lead."
"Delete all your emails and then acid wash the emails and hard drives on phones," Hannity said. "Then take your phones and bash them into itsy-bitsy pieces, use BleachBit, remove the SIM cards and then take the pieces and hand it over to Robert Mueller and say, 'Hillary Rodham Clinton, this is equal justice under the law.'"
Hannity, who believes Mueller has declared war on the president, was referring to details included in the documents made public by the FBI in September after it closed its investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server during her time as secretary of State.
Report: President Trump and Sean Hannity talk nearly every weeknight
More: Trump says he can pardon himself in Mueller inquiry - but maintains he's done 'nothing wrong'
One Clinton aide cited in the documents recalled destroying Clinton's old mobile devices with a hammer. (Wired magazine reported that data is routinely wiped from used State Department devices, although it is not accomplished with a hammer.)
Clinton's aides also got IT workers to permanently delete emails from her private server using software called BleachBit.
Although former FBI director James Comey determined that the emails were not deleted as part of an effort to obstruct justice, Trump and his supporters often point to the destroyed phones and wiped emails as evidence of Clinton's corruption and proof of a double standard within the Justice Department.
Those considering following Hannity's advice should consult with legal counsel before destroying evidence and relying on a "but Clinton got away with it" defense.
With less rain, bacterial pollution at San Diego's beaches dipped dramatically in 2017-18, according to Heal the Bay’s 28th annual Beach Report Card, which the nonprofit released Thursday.
The Lyonhearted Foundation will hold their third annual kickball tournament next Saturday, June 16 in honor of Jason Lyon who died of pediatric brain cancer in October 2015. The event will take place at Christian High School in El Cajon with teams of eight members participating.
A new comedy is taking over the Old Globe and it centers around the American dream of home ownership. But throw in a neighbor dispute and it becomes an all-out war of taste, class and gardening. It's Karen Zacarías’s Native Gardens, which was developed in the Globe’s 2017 Powers New Voices Festival.
A new comedy is taking over the Old Globe and it centers around the American dream of home ownership. But throw in a neighbor dispute and it becomes an all-out war of taste, class and gardening. It's Karen Zacarías’s Native Gardens, which was developed in the Globe’s 2017 Powers New Voices Festival.
Cal Fire and firefighter crews quickly knocked down a fire in Escondido on Thursday. The fire burned up a hillside and was knocked down using air drops.
Authorities have publicly identified a woman who collapsed and died this week while visiting a popular hiking destination near Julian.
A preliminary hearing was underway Thursday for two men accused of killing a local Marine. Jose Esqueda and Jeff Shai Holliday are accused in the fatal stabbing of a Camp Pendleton Marine and the wounding of his friend outside a Gaslamp District nightclub.
Single-family home prices in San Diego County hit a record high in May, according to housing statistics released Thursday by the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors.
A fast-moving wildfire that blackened hundreds of open acres in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County was 30 percent contained Thursday, fire officials said.
After nearly 60 years in business, Nati's Mexican Restaurant at the corner of Bacon Street and Niagra Avenue will close for good on Thursday.