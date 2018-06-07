Dead fish at Lake San Marcos due to algae bloom

SAN MARCOS (NEWS 8) – Dead fish are popping up by the dozens on the banks of Lake San Marcos, but it is not the first time the lake has dealt with this problem.

Shocked to see so many dead fish at Lake San Marcos, resident and fisherman Tim Clemons took multiple pictures. “We’re not quite sure if they waited too long and we had a massive algae bloom that caused the die off of the fish whether it was something they treated the lake with.”

The owners of the lake placed alum in the water, but in the meantime fish like big bass continued to wash up. “The fish are dying for lack of oxygen for some reason and now we have the situation that we have,” said Clemons.

Carter Coleman, 16-years-old, first noticed the issue the first week of May. “Usually if an algae bloom is going to kill fish, it has to be really, really bad. It was not bad this time. I don’t know what is going on,” he said.

A noticed posted at Lake San Marcos read: “We understand your concern regarding the lake and are working within our means to remove the dead fish. Three crews are assisting with the removal volunteers are welcomed!”

Longtime lake resident Laura Sharp said these dead fish waves come and go every year.

A similar situation happened in 2014, with dead fish at Mission Trails Park.

“We don’t want to lay blame on somebody. We just want answers,” said Clemons.

A senior ecologist for the Lake San Marcos Marina told News 8 he was not authorized to provide a statement.

Citizens Development Corporation (CDC) provided News 8 with the following statement: