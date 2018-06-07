Family demands answers after man gravely injured while in custody of National City police

A mentally ill man went to a South Bay police station seeking help last month but instead wound up in a coma, having suffered severe brain damage while in custody, relatives said Thursday, hours before he was taken off life support.
A fast-moving wildfire that blackened hundreds of open acres in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County was 65 percent contained Thursday evening, fire officials said. They also said the reason for the fire "an improperly extinguished campfire on private property."
A recent survey ranked California at the top of the list for the country's worst drivers. Which made us at News 8 think, would it be possible to find the safest driver in San Diego?
Twenty-six pending bus route scheduling changes are intended to increase speed, efficiency and reliability within the MTS system, the transportation provider announced Thursday.
Dead fish are popping up by the dozens on the banks of Lake San Marcos, but it is not the first time the lake has dealt with this problem.
A judge is deciding if two men accused of killing a local Marine will stand trial. Lance Corporal Ryan Harris was killed last December while reportedly trying to break up a fight in the Gaslamp Quarter.
With less rain, bacterial pollution at San Diego's beaches dipped dramatically in 2017-18, according to Heal the Bay’s 28th annual Beach Report Card, which the nonprofit released Thursday.
The Lyonhearted Foundation will hold their third annual kickball tournament next Saturday, June 16 in honor of Jason Lyon who died of pediatric brain cancer in October 2015. The event will take place at Christian High School in El Cajon with teams of eight members participating.
A new comedy is taking over the Old Globe and it centers around the American dream of home ownership. But throw in a neighbor dispute and it becomes an all-out war of taste, class and gardening. It's Karen Zacarías’s Native Gardens, which was developed in the Globe’s 2017 Powers New Voices Festival.
A new comedy is taking over the Old Globe and it centers around the American dream of home ownership. But throw in a neighbor dispute and it becomes an all-out war of taste, class and gardening. It's Karen Zacarías’s Native Gardens, which was developed in the Globe’s 2017 Powers New Voices Festival.