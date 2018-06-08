Chris Pratt Gets Licked by a Triceratops Behind the Scenes of 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' (Exclusive)

No dinosaurs were harmed in the making of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, though the same might not be said for the humans in the movie. Though, we're not sure how much harm Chris Pratt getting "licked" by the giant tongue affixed to a green model triceratops head would inflict, as seen in this exclusive look behind the scenes at the making of the movie.

"For somebody who doesn't really know what an actor does, how would you describe what your job is?" Bryce Dallas Howard interviews her co-star on the Hawaii set of the fifth Jurassic installment.

"It really depends," Pratt replies. "Today, it is important for me to walk down a stream and turn my head a certain direction and squint my eyes."

Fallen Kingdom, which opens June 22, picks up a few years after the events of Jurassic World, as Claire (Howard) and Owen (Pratt) return to Isla Nublar on a rescue mission to save the dinosaurs from an active volcano and a potential second extinction. "The first part of this movie is classic Jurassic," Howard teases. "And then you go into this far more dangerous world."

As for the dinos, Fallen Kingdom seemingly boasts more prehistoric creatures than all the other movies combined -- and they're not just CGI creations (though there are some, modeled on set by men in foam dinosaur heads and inflatable tails) but practical models manned by puppeteers.

"Each of these levers you see -- there are so many of them -- each one controls a different portion of her," Pratt demonstrates with the on-set puppet of Blue the raptor. "So, if I lift this up, watch! If I go like this, like, its hand is moving or something right now. I probably just cost production $100,000 and three days, who knows?"

