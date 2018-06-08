Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Continue to Be the Cutest 'Harry Potter' Fans -- Watch!

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are under some type of love potion.

The couple continued to shed a little lumos on their relationship on Thursday, and yes, they're still obsessed with Harry Potter. The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer took to Twitter to share a sweet video of her beau ranting about not knowing Potter trivia.

"I don't know these weird facts that you know. They don't advance the story at all. Like, me knowing what like, Professor Quirrell's favorite scarf is... this is not what Harry Potter was to me," he says, as Grande bursts into laughter. "You know, I've seen each movie like, 20 times, but I'm sorry I don't know what like, Dumbledore's like, cat when he was 4's name is. Because it just didn't advance the f**king story. I could tell you who killed Harry's parents!"

"hello i'm crying," Grande captioned the clip.

Harry Potter even inspired Grande and Davidson, both 24, to become Instagram official last week, when the Saturday Night Live star posted a cute pic of the two in Hogwarts cloaks -- though it's clear they belong to different houses. Davidson proudly rocked his Griffindor garb, while Grande made her allegiances known with a cheeky comment: "U tryna slytherin (i’m deleting my account now)."

The pair were first rumored to be dating after being spotted together by a source at an SNL after-party last month, weeks after Grande's breakup from Mac Miller, and Davidson's split from Cazzie David.

The cute couple has seemingly been inseparable (at least on social media) since, with Davidson even getting two new tattoos in his girlfriend's honor. See more on Grande and Davidson in the video below.

