Amal Clooney Stuns at AFI Gala Honoring Husband George -- See the Ethereal Look

Amal Clooney turned heads at the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala honoring her husband, George Clooney, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday.

The 40-year-old human rights attorney was a vision in a stunning pale pink, shimmery off-the-shoulder Prada gown. The creation included a bow at the neckline and included a draped split skirt over a shorter hemline, showing off her toned legs, and was embroidered in a degradé motif of matte gold beads and clear sequins.

Amal kept the rest of her look simple with gold heels, a matching clutch and teardrop earrings. She channeled Old Hollywood with her impeccable beauty look that consisted of shimmering gold eyeshadow, bold brows, blush and a mauve lip. Her brown locks were perfectly curled to the side.

ET's Nancy O'Dell spoke with the gorgeous brunette on the red carpet where she said she was "very, very proud" of George.

The Money Monster star was presented with the AFI Life Achievement Award at the event, which was scheduled to be presented to him by Ocean's co-star Julia Roberts. However, his father, Nick Clooney, did the honors instead.

George and Amal recently celebrated their twins', Ella and Alexander's, first birthday. The couple has maintained relatively private about their life at home. George, however, hasn't stopped marveling about his lovely wife and how she's been handling motherhood.

The actor gushed about Amal at the Met Gala last month, saying he's "always proud" of her hard work and stunning style. Watch the video below to hear what he said.

TNT will air The 46th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to George Clooney, a hour-and-a-half special, on Thursday, June 21, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

