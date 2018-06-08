Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Enjoy a Matching Girls Night Out at AFI Tribute to George Clooney

Rachel and Monica forever!

Jennifer Aniston and Friends co-star -- and lifelong BFF -- Courteney Cox both hit the red carpet Thursday evening, attending the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala in honor of George Clooney.

The mini Friends reunion was appropriately glamorous, with the pair looking stunning in black gowns on the red carpet. Aniston donned a Christian Lacroix Haute Couture dress, Gucci shoes, a Valentino purse, and Fred Leighton jewelry, while Cox sported an off-the-shoulder Roland Mouret gown.

And the pals' color-coordinated outing was even more fitting given that Clooney actually appeared on Friends alongside E.R. co-star Noah Wyle in 1995. The pair played doctors who went out on a date with Rachel and Monica -- after the friends had switched names so Rachel could use Monica's health insurance. Naturally, hijinks ensued.

While it was great seeing the two reunited, fans have been clamoring for a real Friends reunion since the show ended in 2004. Talk of that possibility has waxed and waned over the years, with Aniston giving some fresh fuel to the fire earlier this year, when she told Ellen DeGeneres that "Anything is a possibility."

"I mean, George Clooney got married," she joked. "That's like an, 'Anything can happen.'"

Aniston seems to be enjoying herself since her recent split with The Leftovers star Justin Theroux after two years of marriage. She partied at Molly McNearney's birthday party in March, looked stunning at Gwyneth Paltrow's engagement party in April, hit the town for a ladies night out with Cox and Ellen DeGeneres in May and then had a glamorous dinner with Cox a few days ago.

Clooney's Life Achievement Award Gala will be broadcast at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT June 21 on TNT, followed by an encore presentation at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.

