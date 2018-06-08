North Park: Locals fight to save the 'WEENosauras Rex' mural

NORTH PARK (NEWS 8) – A quirky image of a fury character riding a dinosaur has graced the side of the former Wang’s restaurant for years.

Soon, Target will be taking over the building on University Avenue and is set to pain over the local landmark, but some North Park residents are hoping they can dig up support to save it.

The 'WEENosauras Rex,' as it is called, has been a popular sight since 2012, was created by Mark Paul Deren.

“I think that it’s an integral part of North Park. They sent me an email asking how do you feel about the mural being painted over by Target. I was like, ‘wait, what do you?’”

A post shared by MARK PAUL DEREN (@madsteez) on Jun 5, 2018 at 12:27pm PDT

The New York based artist goes by Madsteez. He was originally asked to do the mural by a local magazine. At the time of the commission, the building was owned by the restaurant Wang’s, which has since closed.

A spokesperson for Target told News 8 they are considering a new mural that will be influenced by local perspectives.

“I feel like that is part of the neighborhood and actually speaks to the community,” said Mark.

News of 'WEENosauras Rex’s' demise is upsetting to some North Park residents. Others welcome change.

A petition on change.org has already gathered 400 signatures.

If you would like to help save the 'WEENosauras Rex' mural, you can sign the online petition here.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.