Operation Streamline: Feds plan mass prosecution of border-crossing cases

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Federal officials are reportedly planning mass prosecution of illegal border-crossing cases, and as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration, a controversial legal tactic called “operation streamline” may be coming to San Diego.

“Operation streamline” has been around since the Clinton administration in the 1990’s, and it is used in federal courts in Texas, New Mexico and Arizona.

If the practice is allowed in San Diego, undocumented immigrants, many who cross into the United States to try and find work, would be prosecuted in group hearings – sometimes as many as 100 at a time. Their cases, from arraignment to sentencing, would be handled in hours instead of days or weeks.

“Operation streamline” could come to San Diego as the Trump administration escalates its “zero tolerance” immigration policy – demanding the Department of Justice prosecutes every person who crosses the border illegally.

Critics of the “operation streamline” process stated that in San Diego federal court district, the infrastructure does not exist to support “operation streamline.”

San Diego criminal defense attorney, Jeremy Warren questioned the constitutionality of the ‘streamline’ process. “We don’t have the jail space. We don’t have the court rooms available. We don’t have the interpreters for it.”

Discussion are still underway as to exactly how the federal court system in San Diego could accommodate the influx of additional illegal entry cases. According to Warren, the ‘streamline’ form of prosecution could be put into practice locally in the next month or so.

As the federal government continues its immigration crackdown, San Diego faith leaders will be holding a special prayer gathering Friday afternoon in Barrio Logan to show support to immigrant families. The event is open to the entire community. The faith-based rally will get underway at 4 p.m. at Chicano Park.