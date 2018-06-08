SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Planning a getaway? Whether you are driving to Palm Springs or flying to Puerto Vallarta, Gabe Saglie, who is senior editor for TravelZoo, has some summer travel tips.

Top 5 Tips to Stretch Your Summer Travel Dollar

Follow the Sun: Desert destinations like Palm Springs, Scottsdale and Las Vegas will see the lowest prices of the year (50%-75% off). Go Big: Financial hub cities like NYC and Chicago will see a slowdown in business travel, generating bargains at 4- and 5-star hotels.

Fly flexible: The day of the week you fly can fluctuate day to day. For leisure destinations, Tuesdays and Wednesdays will be cheaper to fly than weekends. For business destinations, Thursdays will be cheaper to fly than Sunday/Monday.

Park smart: Planning a road trip? Remember that overnight parking rates in large cities (including San Diego) can run $50-$75 a night, so budget/plan accordingly.

Time Your Flight Buy: 6-8 weeks out is the general rule of thumb to lock in airfare, but remember that fares will climb 2 weeks out, then one week out, then 3 days out…. so don't wait!

Is the Caribbean benefiting from the Kilauea eruption in Hawaii and security concerns south of the border? A look at destination searches on the Travelzoo website during the month of May, 2017 vs. 2018 finds that searches for Hawaiian and Mexican destinations are down while Caribbean searches have jumped

Hawaii

Hilo, Big Island -21%

Honolulu -31%

Maui -7.5%

Mexico

Cancun -33%

Los Cabos -28%

Puerto Vallarta -32%

The Caribbean

The Bahamas +60%

Jamaica +15%

Aruba +5%

Considering a road trip? Budget accordingly, since gas prices are likely to hit 4-year highs