Josh Groban & Sara Bareilles Want To Feature You On The Tonys - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Josh Groban & Sara Bareilles Want To Feature You On The Tonys

Posted: Updated:

Got an embarrassing photo or video from a local or school theater production? Tony Awards co-hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles have launched #TonyDreaming as your chance to be seen on this year's awards show!

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.