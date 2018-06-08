Kellen Winslow, son of Chargers legend, arrested for suspicion of burglary in Encinitas

** FILE ** In this Sept. 14, 2008 photo, Cleveland Browns tight end Kellen Winslow watches from the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cleveland. Winslow returned to the team's facility, but has not yet been cleared t

ENCINITAS (CNS) - Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, the son of San Diego Chargers legend Kellen Winslow, was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of burglarizing a residence at the Park Encinitas Mobile Home Park.

Winslow was spotted around 2:40 p.m. walking into a residence at the park in the 400 block of North El Camino Real by a neighbor who lived nearby, according to Lt. Karen Stubkjaer of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The neighbor confronted Winslow because he did not recognize him as being the resident who lived there, Stubkjaer said.

The 34-year-old Winslow left the scene in a black SUV and deputies spotted him a short distance from the park, she said.

After deputies made contact with Winslow, he was positively identified as the person who was in the residence and arrested for suspicion of residential burglary and booked into the Vista Detention Facility, Stubkjaer said.

Winslow was drafted by the Cleveland Browns with the sixth pick in the 2004 NFL Draft and played 10 seasons for five teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and New York Jets. He concluded his playing career in 2013.