Woman tries to save drowning boy, winds up saving his pregnant m - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman tries to save drowning boy, winds up saving his pregnant mother, too

Posted: Updated:
By Joel Shannon, USA TODAY

An Indianapolis woman reacted quickly to save a 3-year-old boy in danger of drowning in a pool, only to find that his pregnant mother also needed her help.

Apartment manager Jennifer Potter was riding by the pool in a golf cart on Wednesday, when she saw a small child in the deep end, local TV station WTHR reports.

She jumped in the pool to help.

But when she reached the child she saw more: The boy's pregnant mother was submerged under him. The mother had jumped into the pool earlier to try and save her son, according to WXIN.

More: It's not easy to spot a drowning child. Know the signs.

More: Ask a Doc: What's the difference between dry drowning and secondary drowning?

Potter worked with coworkers to pull the woman and the child from the pool.

"I don't know how I did it," she told WTHR. "I just reacted and would hope anyone else would do the same as I did."

The station reports that first responders who arrived to the scene on the city's south sidecredited her with saving three lives: The boy, his mother and her unborn baby.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.