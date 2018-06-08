Celebrate World Gin Day in the USA

Saturday brings the 10th annual World Gin Day with events in major gin destinations like London, and we're celebrating with botanical spirits in our own backyard.
More and more domestic distilleries are producing gin with its invitation to experiment and unique process. The neutral spirit is distilled from grain or fruit, then botanicals are either infused into the spirit or added during a second distillation. Juniper must be one of the flavoring botanicals for the result to be called gin. Other than that, distillers are free to use whatever they want and have the opportunity to represent their region with local ingredients. Producing gin with a variety of botanicals and flavors gives cocktails like the martini, gin and tonic, and Martinez new twists.
This year, we explored a distillery in D.C. that's even growing its own juniper trees. Other American makers use cardamom, coriander, grapefruit, oranges, lemon peel or vanilla in the process. Browse the photo gallery above to see a variety of American gins, and follow one distiller's process below.
