Investing in Facebook, Amazon, Google stocks could turn summer job pay into a fortune

That $10-per-hour summer job slinging eggs or saving lives at the beach could add up to more than pocket change. In fact, it could translate into a nest egg of tens of thousands of dollars if you sock some of the cash away in the stock market.
While the pay isn't great for teens and college-age workers looking to make a few extra bucks - 87% of employers hiring this summer plan to pay $10 or more an hour, CareerBuilder says - it's enough seed money to build a small fortune in a short period of time, an analysis by educational investment app Rubicoin found.
Rubicoin calculated how much money a worker earning $10 an hour in a 25-hour workweek for 13 weeks each summer the past four years would have if they invested half of their before-tax pay equally on Aug. 31 each year in four FANG stocks - Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet, Google's parent company. Half of the annual summer pay adds up to $1,625 per summer.
That $6,500 investment since 2014 would be worth $15,899 today, according to Rubicoin, citing closing prices on May 28. And for summer workers who favor big bets, that initial investment would have grown to $22,639 if they funneled all the cash into just Netflix stock, or $19,554 if they bet it all on online retail giant Amazon.
"The numbers are pretty impressive, with people potentially quadrupling half their salaries,' says Emmet Savage, chief investor & co-founder at Rubicoin.
So, next time you sneer at that low-paying summer job, think about what you could do with $20,000 in four years. Maybe buy a car or book a trip to Tahiti.
Federal officials are reportedly planning mass prosecution of illegal border-crossing cases, and as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration, a controversial legal tactic called “operation streamline” may be coming to San Diego.
Police Friday morning in National City said a roadway near Kimball Park could be closed until mid-afternoon following an overnight crash that ignited a raging, gas-fueled fire outside a city fire station.
Warm, sunny weather is expected Friday in San Diego County with the pleasant conditions expected to stick around until at least Wednesday of next week.
Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, the son of San Diego Chargers legend Kellen Winslow, was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of burglarizing a residence at the Park Encinitas Mobile Home Park.
Planning a getaway? Whether you are driving to Palm Springs or flying to Puerto Vallarta, Gabe Saglie, who is senior editor for TravelZoo, has some summer travel tips.
South Bay residents on Thursday voiced their frustration over sewage flows from Mexico during a forum hosted by the International Boundary and Water Commission.
A quirky image of a fury character riding a dinosaur has graced the side of the former Wang’s restaurant for years.
A mentally ill man went to a South Bay police station seeking help last month but instead wound up in a coma, having suffered severe brain damage while in custody, relatives said Thursday, hours before he was taken off life support.
A fast-moving wildfire that blackened hundreds of open acres in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County was 65 percent contained Thursday evening, fire officials said. They also said the reason for the fire "an improperly extinguished campfire on private property."