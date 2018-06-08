Tony Awards 2018: How to Watch, Who’s Presenting and More!

The 2018 Tony Awards are officially here!

Airing on Sunday, the awards show will recognize the best of Broadway's 2017-18 season. Before the winners are announced, ET's breaking down everything you need to know ahead of time.

What Time Do the Tonys Start?: The American Theatre Wing's 72nd Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

ET's Red Carpet Coverage: You can catch all of ET's live coverage right here on ETonline.com and on Twitter (@etnow) and Instagram (@entertainmenttonight). Additionally, ET's Denny Directo will be live from the red carpet at the Tony Awards on CBS' Facebook page, starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

LIVE from the Tony Awards red carpet with Entertainment Tonight's Denny Directo this Sunday, June 10 at 5pm ET/2pm PT! Posted by Tony Awards On CBS on Monday, June 4, 2018

Who's Hosting?: Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles have been named this year's emcees. The event marks the performers' first time hosting the awards ceremony.

Who's Presenting?: Uzo Aduba, Christine Baranski, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Melissa Benoist, Erich Bergen, Rachel Bloom, Matt Bomer, Rachel Brosnahan, Tituss Burgess, Claire Danes, Jeff Daniels, Robert De Niro, Brandon Victor Dixon, Tina Fey, Christopher Jackson, Billy Joel, John Leguizamo, Patti LuPone, Tatiana Maslany, Katharine McPhee, Matthew Morrison, Kelli O'Hara, Leslie Odom Jr., Jim Parsons, Bernadette Peters, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, Amy Schumer, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ming-Na Wen, Kerry Washington and Marissa Jaret Winokur.

Notable Nominations: Leading the pool of nominations this year are Mean Girls and SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, each with 12 and both up for the coveted Best Musical accolade. And as expected, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two (Best Play), Angels in America (Best Revival of a Play) and Roger & Hammerstein's Carousel (Best Revival of a Musical) lead their respective show categories.

Special Awards: The Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre will be presented to Chita Rivera and Andrew Lloyd Webber. The Special Tony Award will be given to John Leguizamo and Bruce Springsteen.

Performances: In addition to receiving the Special Tony Award, Bruce Springsteen will take the stage to perform. Other performances from the casts of this year's Tony-nominated shows include The Band's Visit, Carousel, Frozen, Mean Girls, My Fair Lady, Once on This Island, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical and SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical, along with a special performance from last year's Tony Award-winning musical, Dear Evan Hansen.

