NATIONAL CITY (NEWS 8/CNS) - Police Friday morning in National City said a roadway near Kimball Park could be closed until mid-afternoon following an overnight crash that ignited a raging, gas-fueled fire outside a city fire station.



According to reports, the crash a little after midnight allegedly involved a teenage driver who fled from a police traffic stop in her family's SUV. The girl allegedly sped away after being pulled over, stopped to allow two passengers to jump out, and then sped away again, crashing into a electrical transformer just outside National City Fire Department's Station 34 on East 16th Street.



The SUV rolled on its side with tall flames shooting out as firefighters battled the blaze, which was exacerbated by a ruptured gas line. Officers reportedly reached into the SUV to rescue the girl, who apparently was uninjured but taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Facebook Video: Chase involving teen driver ends in fiery crash in National City

"They didn't think, they didn't hesitate, they went right into action and pulled the young lady from the vehicle and got her medical attention really quick. Fortunately, our fire guys were inside and immediately tended to her," Sgt. Thomas Wilkins said.

Police say the teen driver had taken the car from her parents. She was treated for her injuries then taken into custody.



The 1400 block to the 1600 block of D Avenue will be closed until roughly 3 p.m. to repair the gas line and transformer, National City police said in a statement. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

