Suicide prevention: Here's how to get help

Federal officials are reportedly planning mass prosecution of illegal border-crossing cases, and as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration, a controversial legal tactic called “operation streamline” may be coming to San Diego.
Police Friday morning in National City said a roadway near Kimball Park could be closed until mid-afternoon following an overnight crash that ignited a raging, gas-fueled fire outside a city fire station.
Warm, sunny weather is expected Friday in San Diego County with the pleasant conditions expected to stick around until at least Wednesday of next week.
Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, the son of San Diego Chargers legend Kellen Winslow, was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of burglarizing a residence at the Park Encinitas Mobile Home Park.
Planning a getaway? Whether you are driving to Palm Springs or flying to Puerto Vallarta, Gabe Saglie, who is senior editor for TravelZoo, has some summer travel tips.
South Bay residents on Thursday voiced their frustration over sewage flows from Mexico during a forum hosted by the International Boundary and Water Commission.
A quirky image of a fury character riding a dinosaur has graced the side of the former Wang’s restaurant for years.
A mentally ill man went to a South Bay police station seeking help last month but instead wound up in a coma, having suffered severe brain damage while in custody, relatives said Thursday, hours before he was taken off life support.
A fast-moving wildfire that blackened hundreds of open acres in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County was 65 percent contained Thursday evening, fire officials said. They also said the reason for the fire "an improperly extinguished campfire on private property."