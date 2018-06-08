‘Orange Is the New Black’ Gag Reel: Watch the Hilarious Bloopers From Season 5 (Exclusive)

Filming Orange Is the New Black doesn’t come without a few funny, unplanned moments as seen in ET’s exclusive look at the season five gag reel. While bloopers tend to lead to the funniest laughs on set, nothing is better than Danielle Brooks’ impromptu “waiting for the plane” song and dance!

The gag reel comes from the series’ season five home release, which comes out on Blu-ray and DVD June 12, just over a month before it returns to Netflix with season six.

Following the death of beloved inmate Poussey (Samira Wiley), the power dynamics at Litchfield are forced into a standoff between the prisoners and guards, leading to new interactions and pairings of inmates and civilians as everyone struggles to get through their grief and come to a satisfying resolution.

Launching on July 27, the new season will pick up after the riot’s dramatic conclusion, which saw inmates getting split up and possibly sent to different prison systems.

For even more laughs, check out the OITNB gag reel from season four:

RELATED CONTENT:

'OITNB' Star Dascha Polanco Is Unsure if She'll Return for Season 6 (Exclusive)

Will Samira Wiley Return to 'Orange Is the New Black' as Poussey? Here's Her Answer! (Exclusive)

Danielle Brooks Credits Broadway, Black Lives Matter Movement for 'OITNB' Performance (Exclusive)