Rose McGowan Shares Tearful Video Following Anthony Bourdain's Death: 'Asia Needed You'

"To those considering suicide, please don't. Please call for help because it's a permanent solution to a temporary problem," McGowan, 44, said in an emotional video posted to Twitter. "It's not forever. And the world would not be better off without you. Oh Asia Argento, you've been through so much. Anthony, why? Please call a suicide hotline. This will affect people all over the globe because Bourdain was international."
She also included a written message along with the video.
"Anthony I am so mad at you. You were so loved, the world is not better without you," she wrote. "I have a message for those considering suicide as a solution to a temporary problem. Please call a hotline. Please reach out. Asia needed you, Anthony. We needed you. Please come back."
Anthony I am so mad at you. You were so loved, the world is not better without you. I have a message for those considering suicide as a solution to a temporary problem. Please call a hotline. Please reach out. Asia needed you, Anthony. We needed you. Please come back. pic.twitter.com/kqOEdJ80h9
In another tweet the activist re-posted a photo that 42-year-old Argento originally shared on May 30. "Through space and time, Anthony. Your love will find you again," she wrote.
Bourdain, an outspoken advocate of the #MeToo movement, appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers last November and spoke of mistakes he had made in the oftentimes oppressive food world.
"I came up in a very old, European based system. Based on the military called the Brigade System and it was largely male," Bourdain revealed. "It was frankly pretty brutal and oppressive. It was very, very, very difficult."
Bourdain expressed regret at glorifying that very system in his book, Kitchen Confidential, saying he "was proud of having been tough enough."
"I think in some ways I kind of provided unwitting ... validation for a kind of meathead mentality," Bourdain said. "A meathead bro culture that, you know, has not been good, particularly for women. I don't want to think I lowered the level of discourse, but I don't think I helped it."
In terms of change within the restaurant industry, Bourdain thought that the time for change had come.
"I think it's going to have to change. I think it's a lot to ask hearts and minds of fully grown men who have come up in this system, frankly a very oppressive system, [it] might be too late. But they're going to have to, whether they like it or not, whether their hearts and attitudes have changed or not, they're going to have to contend with this," he said. "They're going to have to think about things that they see. You're going to have account for yourself. What did I do at that important moment, you know? What did I say? What kind of a person was I? You're going to have to take responsibility for what you see not just what you take part in."
Bourdain also penned an essay for Medium last December about the #MeToo movement, writing, "In these current circumstances, one must pick a side. I stand unhesitatingly and unwaveringly with the women. Not out of virtue, or integrity, or high moral outrage?—?as much as I’d like to say so?—?but because late in life, I met one extraordinary woman with a particularly awful story to tell, who introduced me to other extraordinary women with equally awful stories.”
Federal officials are reportedly planning mass prosecution of illegal border-crossing cases, and as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration, a controversial legal tactic called “operation streamline” may be coming to San Diego.
Police Friday morning in National City said a roadway near Kimball Park could be closed until mid-afternoon following an overnight crash that ignited a raging, gas-fueled fire outside a city fire station.
Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, the son of San Diego Chargers legend Kellen Winslow, was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of burglarizing a residence at the Park Encinitas Mobile Home Park.
A mentally ill man went to a South Bay police station seeking help last month but instead wound up in a coma, having suffered severe brain damage while in custody, relatives said Thursday, hours before he was taken off life support.
A fast-moving wildfire that blackened hundreds of open acres in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County was 65 percent contained Thursday evening, fire officials said. They also said the reason for the fire "an improperly extinguished campfire on private property."
