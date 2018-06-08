Chicago hotels: TripAdvisor's best value picks for June 2018 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chicago hotels: TripAdvisor's best value picks for June 2018

Posted: Updated:
The James Chicago-Magnificent Mile is priced from $150 per night. The James Chicago-Magnificent Mile is priced from $150 per night.
By Nancy Trejos, USA TODAY

Summer is one of the best times to be in Chicago. Visitors revel in the outdoor dining scene. The skyscrapers-architectural wonders-shine. And Lake Michigan provides wonderful breezes.

We asked TripAdvisor to identify hotels in Chicago with high ratings and reasonable rates for June. The review and booking site came back with 10 lodgings with at least a "four bubble" rating, some for as little as $150 a night. Browse the slideshow above for their trip-inspiring picks.

Where should you travel in June?
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.