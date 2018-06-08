Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Message to 'Babe' Kanye West on His Birthday

Happy birthday, Kanye West!

The rapper turned 41 on Friday, and in honor of his special day, his wife, Kim Kardashian West, took to Instagram to pay tribute to her "birthday babe."

The mother of three shared a sweet picture of Kanye on a plane, with their 4-month-old daughter, Chicago, lying on his lap.

"It’s been a wild year but we're here & life is good!" Kim, who also shares North, 4, and Saint, 2, with Kanye captioned it. "So proud of you dropping back to back albums & fulfilling your dreams. You inspire me to make the impossible always become a reality. Love you ??"

Kanye's mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, also wished him a happy birthday via social media, writing, "Thank you for being a constant inspiration, for being the most wonderful father, friend, husband and son."

"I am so blessed to have you in my life," she added. "#HappyBirthdayKanye #proudmama #love."

Hours ahead of his birthday, Kanye invited his family, friends, radio DJs and music journalists to a secret location in Santa Clarita, California, for an album listening party. The rapper -- who just released his own album, Ye, earlier this month -- teamed up with Kid Cudi for Kids See Ghosts, which dropped at midnight following the party.

Kim, Kris, Kourtney Kardashian, Larsa Pippen, Desiigner, Courtney Love, Pete Wentz, Travis Barker, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were just a few celebrities who were personally invited to the intimate soirée.

