Anthony Bourdain: 5 things you didn't know about the chef-turned TV personality

Legendary chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain has died at 61. His colorful commentary and love for food and travel were what made him loved by many, but they weren't the only interesting things about his life and career.
Here are a five things you might not have known about the chef-turned TV personality:
Bourdain's best-selling book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, which was originally inspired by an article he wrote for the New Yorker in 1999 titled Don't Eat Before Reading This, eventually inspired a show of its own. Aptly titled Kitchen Confidential, the series ran from 2005 to 2006 and starred Bradley Cooper as "Jack Bourdain." While the show focused on a bad-boy chef inspired by the real Bourdain, the book not only gave insights into the restaurant world but also provided tips on what equipment regular people should have in their kitchens.
More: Our review: Anthony Bourdain's 'Kitchen Confidential' captured restaurants' demented glory
If you've been watching Bourdain for a while, you may have noticed he has a bit of body art. Some tattoos are from his travels around the world, but in 2008, he appeared on TLC's Miami Ink to get tatted by artist Chris Garver. The design? A skull on his right shoulder.
While filming No Reservations in 2006, Bourdain and his crew found themselves amid the break-out of the Israel-Lebanon conflict. This unexpected turn of events led the episode to focus on behind-the-scenes shots of them waiting for news in their hotel, firsthand encounters with supporters of Hezbollah, an Islamist political party, and more. In 2007, the episode was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding informational programming.
Bourdain became a vocal advocate for the Me Too movement last fall after his girlfriend Asia Argento accused Harvey Weinstein of rape. The chef jokingly acknowledged the news of the disgraced movie mogul turning himself into police in May by tweeting an image of a prison menu with the caption, "What's on the menu for Weinstein?"
Bourdain got candid about his former drug use in Kitchen Confidential, writing that he had previously used cocaine, heroin, and LSD. "We were high all the time, sneaking off to the walk-in refrigerator at every opportunity to 'conceptualize.' Hardly a decision was made without drugs," he wrote, describing his experience in a trendy SoHo restaurant in 1981.
More: Quotes from Anthony Bourdain on life and travel: I'm going to 'die in the saddle'
More: Chrissy Teigen, Bryan Cranston mourn 'utterly heartbreaking' death of Anthony Bourdain
A California appeals court has upheld a San Diego city ordinance that closes a picturesque children's beach for nearly half the year so that seals may give birth, nurse and wean their pups.
After nearly 60 years in business, Nati's Mexican Restaurant at the corner of Bacon Street and Niagra Avenue will close for good on Thursday.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulkner departed for Boston Friday morning to attend the U.S. Conference of Mayors. He's looking to improve San Diego's economy and advocate for stronger economic ties with trading partners in Mexico and Canada.
The San Diego Association of Governments Board of Directors decided Friday to accept the state's determination of how many housing units San Diego County will need.
Millions of people are taking action for a better future and the elimination of single use plastics during the weeks around World Oceans Day on June 8.
San Diego Padres pitcher Jose Torres has accepted a suspension without pay for the rest of the year by Major League Baseball after his December arrest on domestic violence charges.
A 52-year-old man who shot voyeur videos of eight women and one young girl from an adjoining stall in the women's restroom at a Walmart in Kearny Mesa was sentenced to 150 days in jail, and ordered to register as a sex offender for life.
National Best Friends Day is the day to honor your BFF. The made-up holiday also could be called "BOGO Day" as some businesses are offering buy-one-get-one free deals to celebrate.
A wildfire that blackened hundreds of open acres in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County was 85 percent contained Friday morning, fire officials said.