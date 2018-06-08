Trump consumer chief Mick Mulvaney ousts Obama-era advisory panel members

To President Trump's consumer chief, the latest in a series of changes to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is part of a normal transition from one White House administration to another.

To some consumer advocates, the moves instead represent a hostile takeover that undermines the federal watchdog's mission.

Mick Mulvaney, the consumer bureau's acting director as well as the White House budget chief, this week oversaw a significant shakeup of the bureau's Consumer Advisory Board and similar advisory councils for community banks and credit unions.

The groups will be reconstituted with "new, smaller memberships," according to an email bureau officials sent to the groups' members.

Scheduled for completion in the fall, the changes will include regional town hall meetings, roundtable discussions at the consumer bureau's Washington, D.C., headquarters and elsewhere, and other efforts in a "new strategy to increase high-quality feedback" on consumer issues, the email said.

"We don't plan on having any additional meetings until the appointment of new board and council members," the email added. "Until such time, existing advisory board and council members may continue to serve their existing terms."

There was no quiet leave-taking for the jilted advisory group members, many of them veterans of local consumer protection groups across the nation. They called the shake-up a mass firing.

"Firing current members of the advisory board is a huge red flag in this administration's ongoing erosion of critical consumer financial protections that help average families," said Chi Chi Wu, a member of the Consumer Advisory Board and an attorney for the National Consumer Law Center.

The Boston-based law center added that advisory group members were told "that their terms were terminated, and they were not permitted to reapply."

The formal announcement of the changes was delivered not from Mulvaney himself, but from Anthony Welcher, a consumer bureau policy adviser with a background as a real estate entrepreneur. The action came two days after 11 consumer advocates and academics held a telephone conference with media representatives to voice concern over the cancellation of the only two Consumer Advisory Board meetings that had been scheduled for 2018.

During a conference call, Welcher told members of the Consumer Advisory Board the bureau wanted new people without "preconceived notions" about the federal watchdog and its mission, said Ann Baddour, the group's chair.

"When I asked him where we had fallen short, or how the leadership of the bureau could know, without ever meeting us, that we have preconceived notions, he had no answer," Baddour wrote in a Thursday opinion column for The New York Times. "What I took from his comments is that the bureau is looking for people willing to rubber-stamp bureau officials' decisions, not for people who will give them independent and honest advice."

John Czwartacki, the consumer bureau's chief communications officer, insisted the federal watchdog "has not fired anyone." The bureau will "continue to meet its statutory obligation to convene the Consumer Advisory Board meetings as well as enhanced forms of public outreach and engagement," he said.

The first event, held Friday in Topeka, Kan., was a town hall gathering with an agenda that included Mulvaney, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, consumer groups and others discussing ways to fight financial exploitation of America's senior citizens.

Mulvaney said the session signaled that the federal watchdog would seek more input from consumers and others, not less, as suggested by critics of this week's shake-up of the advisory counsels.

The consumer bureau will "try to do a better job of getting out into the country and talk to people," Mulvaney said.

This week, in a parting shot at complaining members of the Consumer Advisory Board, Czwartacki said they "seem more concerned about protecting their taxpayer-funded junkets to Washington, D.C. and being wined and dined by the Bureau than protecting consumers."

Nonetheless, the shake-up seemed destined to become the latest in a series of actions and episodes that have raised questions about Mulvaney's leadership on consumer protection from consumer advocates with far longer track records.

The National Consumer Law Center noted pointedly that town hall meetings like the one on Friday and smaller roundtable discussions were "two long-standing practices" during the tenure of Richard Cordray, the consumer bureau's director during the administration of President Barack Obama.

The federal watchdog has announced just one enforcement effort since Trump named Mulvaney the bureau's acting director last fall. In April, the consumer bureau and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency hit Wells Fargo with $1 billion in record-setting penalties for mortgage and auto loan violations that saddled the bank's customers with extra fees.

Under Cordray's leadership, the bureau pursued dozens of enforcement actions - although a few generated court challenges on grounds that the federal watchdog had overreached its authority.

This month, the consumer bureau joined with payday lenders in asking a court to delay a lawsuit that challenges tougher regulations the federal watchdog enacted on the short-term, small-dollar loan industry during the Obama administration. The request for a postponement until the consumer bureau completes a new review of the regulations could keep the rules from taking effect for months or years.

Bank and credit-card companies that served on the watchdog's Consumer Advisory Board cumulatively contributed $38,000 to Mulvaney's campaigns when he was a congressman from South Carolina, according to Allied Progress, an organization that has frequently criticized his leadership.

Although Mulvaney often attacked the consumer bureau before becoming its acting director, he has dismissed claims that he now is "gutting" the federal watchdog from within as a false narrative repeated by those who can't accept Donald Trump's presidency.

"Yes, I mean to change the bureau. This shouldn't surprise anyone. That's exactly what happens to every agency when a new administration appoints new leadership," Mulvaney wrote in February on USA TODAY's editorial page. "And we're looking for a lighter regulatory hand: bringing common sense and balance to government regulation is a central tenet of this administration."

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kevin McCoy on Twitter: @kmccoynyc