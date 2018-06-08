Anthony Bourdain's Girlfriend Asia Argento Speaks Out Following Famed Food Critic's Death

Asia Argento is mourning the loss of her boyfriend, Anthony Bourdain.

Hours after news broke that the famed food critic was found dead on Friday at the age of 61, Argento took to Twitter to release a statement.

"Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did," the 42-year-old Italian actress and filmmaker wrote. "His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds."

"He was my love, my rock, my protector," she continued. "I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine."

pic.twitter.com/dB1s994Znf

Argento and Bourdain first started dating in 2016, and have praised each other in various interviews. Just last month, Bourdain applauded Argento for the speech she gave at Cannes, discussing her personal experience with the #MeToo movement, as she's one of many women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment.

"From the second she said she'd been invited to present an award, I knew it would be a nuclear bomb," Bourdain said in an interview with IndieWire at the time. "I was so proud of her. It was absolutely fearless to walk right into the lion’s den and say what she said, the way she said it. It was an incredibly powerful moment, I thought. I am honored to know someone who has the strength and fearlessness to do something like that."

The two also weren't shy about expressing their love for one another via social media. Argento and Bourdain's Instagram feeds are currently filled with pics of each other, as seen in the snaps below:

CNN confirmed that Bourdain was found dead of apparent suicide in a French hotel room Friday morning by his friend and fellow chef, Eric Ripert.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network -- which aired his Parts Unknown series -- said in a statement to ET. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

In addition to Argento, Bourdain is survived by his 11-year-old daughter, Ariane. Hear more in the video below.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

RELATED CONTENT:

Anthony Bourdain Dead at 61: Barack Obama, Chrissy Teigen and More Stars React

Inside Anthony Bourdain's Relationship With Asia Argento

Anthony Bourdain, Famed Food Critic, Dead at 61