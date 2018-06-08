Silver Strand Elementary students celebrate with 'flossing' dance party

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Students at Silver Strand Elementary are flossing their way toward summer break.
Each Friday, the students gather at the flagpole to say the Pledge of Allegiance, receive awards and kick off the school day.
But this Friday, they are celebrating with a flossing dance party with Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey and local police officers.
Facebook Video: News 8’s Ashley Jacobs got some tips from these professional dancers.
This boy. These officers. My Friday is off to a great start! Can YOU floss?! Show me! @CBS8 @thecwsandiego @TheDSCshow @CoronadoCity @nichellenews8 @EricNews8 @HeatherNews8 pic.twitter.com/iY6c3YigNH— Ashley Jacobs (@AshleyNews8) June 8, 2018
Getting flossing lessons from the students at Silver Strand Elementary! @cbs8 @thecwsandiego #friday @nichellenews8 @EricNews8 @HeatherNews8 pic.twitter.com/Bc8qyqTB5U— Ashley Jacobs (@AshleyNews8) June 8, 2018
Flossing our way through Friday with Silver Strand Elementary! #FridayFeeIing #HappyFriday @CBS8 @thecwsandiego @nichellenews8 @EricNews8 @HeatherNews8 pic.twitter.com/Dc6VR0f7jN— Ashley Jacobs (@AshleyNews8) June 8, 2018
