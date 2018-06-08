Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Her Weight Loss

Kelly Clarkson is spilling her weight loss secrets!

"I don't work out. I mean, I should, [for my] heart and stuff. I do wine instead," Clarkson quipped on Friday's Today show, where she was serving as co-host with Hoda Kotb.

The 36-year-old singer revealed on the show that she has suffered from an auto-immune disease and a thyroid problem since 2006. Clarkson shared that after reading The Plant Paradox, which is all about "understanding food and understanding what we do to food," she lost 37 pounds.

"It worked wonderfully for me. It's, like, 37 pounds, like that's a side effect," she said. "Here's the best part, y'all. It's not even the weight. I mean, I know the industry loves the weight gone, but for me it wasn't really the weight, for me it was [that] I'm not on my medicine anymore. My blood work came back and I haven't been on my medicine since, like, February."

Now the pop star only takes medicine for her conditions when she "absolutely need[s] it." The best part? She's still eating cake and fried chicken.

"Honestly, it's the same stuff you eat, I just use different ingredients," Clarkson said. "I still have, like, cake. Like, literally, I still have everything the same as I did, even, like, fried chicken, but I use, like, casoid flour, tapioca, or almond flour. And I use, like, non-hormone chicken."

Though it's worked well for her, the mom of two did share one major problem with her new diet.

"Honestly, I'm going to be real with you. It's really expensive to do. I wish the government would really back humanity on this because it's really, really hard to find [ingredients]," she said. "I was poor growing up, there's no way my family could have afforded this. It helps out so much with health. Like I said, my auto-immune disease is, like, gone. And I'm, like, 37 pounds lighter!"

Last month, Clarkson joked during a press conference that she "literally hired Harry Potter" to help with her slim down. Here's more on that story:

