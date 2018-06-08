Kanye West and Kid Cudi Debut Joint Album 'Kids See Ghosts' at Ranch-Themed Listening Party

Kanye West is all about location.

A week after hosting a star-studded listening session for his Ye album in Jackson Hole,Wyoming, the 41-year-old rapper held another ranch-themed event on Thursday, to debut his joint project with Kid Cudi, Kids See Ghosts.

Kim Kardashian West was at the Chicago rapper’s side as he premiered the album during a BBQ soiree in Santa Clarita, California, hours before his 41st birthday. The ranch-style setting appeared to recreate the home-on-the-range atmosphere in Wyoming, complete with freshly grilled burgers, fries, macaroni and cheese, greens and multiple open bars featuring Hennessey cocktails.

New couple Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, who snuggled and held hands throughout the night, were among the famous faces mingling in the crowd, along with Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, Courtney Love, Lena Waithe, RZA, Travis Barker, Damon Dash and YG.

In true West fashion, the listening session was shrouded in mystery up until the day of the event. Most guests were instructed to meet over an hour away at assigned parking lots in Hollywood, California, where they were shuttled to the top-secret location on large, white buses. Those who arrived early got first dibs on KSG merchandise, which included long-sleeved shirts, hoodies, blankets and jackets.

But there were some notable glitches, the biggest being a technical issue with the WAV application (which West previously used to debut Ye) delaying the livestream from the listening session by nearly three hours. At around 10:45 p.m., music began blaring through loudspeakers as pink smoke blanketed the air, giving off a ghostly vibe that was a likely homage to the KSG album’s cover art, created by Takashi Murakami.

West and Cudi finally emerged from an abandoned structure flanked by a small crowd and camera crew while a bonfire ranged in front of them. A larger group of invited guests stood down below, making it particularly challenging to catch a clear glimpse of the rap duo.

Despite small missteps during the event, West appeared excited to play the long-delayed collaboration, and Cudi seemed equally giddy. The seven-track album, which includes titles like “4th Dimensions, “Feel the Love,” “Reborn” and a Kurt Cobain sample on “Cudi Montage,” features guest appearances from West’s G.O.O.D. Music artist, Pusha T, Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def), Ty Dolla $ign and Louis Prima.

Kids See Ghosts is the latest in a slew of new releases from West’s G.O.O.D. Music imprint. In addition to dropping his solo album on June 1, West also executive produced Pusha T’s Daytona LP, and forthcoming releases from Nas and Teyana Taylor, both of which are due out this month.

