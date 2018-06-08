Suicide warning signs: Here's what to look for when someone needs help

The apparent suicide of fashion icon Kate Spade and chef-turned-TV host Anthony Bourdain is raising awareness about prevention.
According to the latest figures from the American Association of Suicidology, in 2016 about 45,000 people died of suicide. That's more deaths than from murder, prostate cancer or car accidents, according to the American Association of Suicidology.
Some of the most frequently cited risk factors for suicide include mental disorders, depression, a prior suicide attempt, family history and exposure to other people's suicidal behavior, according to the National Institutes of Health.
So how do you know when a loved one needs help?
According to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, some of the warning signs of suicide are:
If you know someone who is thinking about suicide, you should not leave them by themselves. Also, remove anything that might be harmful to the person, such as guns, according to NIH.
"Try to get your loved one to seek immediate help from his or her doctor or the nearest hospital emergency room, or call 911," NIH says on its website.
You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
American Foundation of Suicide Prevention
American Association of Suicidology
National Institutes of Health: Suicide Prevention
Suicide Prevention Resource Center
Originally published by Jolie Lee, USA TODAY
The bar was set pretty high for a construction project in East County, but the volunteers did not disappoint.
National Best Friends Day is the day to honor your BFF. The made-up holiday also could be called "BOGO Day" as some businesses are offering buy-one-get-one free deals to celebrate.
A California appeals court has upheld a San Diego city ordinance that closes a picturesque children's beach for nearly half the year so that seals may give birth, nurse and wean their pups.
After nearly 60 years in business, Nati's Mexican Restaurant at the corner of Bacon Street and Niagra Avenue will close for good on Thursday.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulkner departed for Boston Friday morning to attend the U.S. Conference of Mayors. He's looking to improve San Diego's economy and advocate for stronger economic ties with trading partners in Mexico and Canada.
The San Diego Association of Governments Board of Directors decided Friday to accept the state's determination of how many housing units San Diego County will need.
Millions of people are taking action for a better future and the elimination of single use plastics during the weeks around World Oceans Day on June 8.
San Diego Padres pitcher Jose Torres has accepted a suspension without pay for the rest of the year by Major League Baseball after his December arrest on domestic violence charges.