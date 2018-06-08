SD pitcher Torres suspended after domestic violence charges - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SD pitcher Torres suspended after domestic violence charges

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — San Diego Padres pitcher Jose Torres has accepted a suspension without pay for the rest of the year by Major League Baseball after his December arrest on domestic violence charges.

Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement Friday. The penalty is retroactive to June 5 and covers 100 games. Torres has agreed not to appeal and will take part in an evaluation and treatment program.

Torres has not pitched this season. The reliever was put on MLB's restricted list before spring training began.

The 24-year-old left-hander was 7-4 with one save and a 4.21 ERA in 62 games last year. He made his big league debut in 2016 and pitched four times for the Padres.

Torres pleaded not guilty Jan. 9 in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix to charges in a Dec. 29 indictment: felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or dangerous incident and misdemeanor recklessly defacing or damaging property of another person.

Statement from the San Diego Padres:

We fully support the decision by the Commissioner’s Office to suspend Jose Torres for violating the joint MLB-MLBPA domestic violence policy. We will continue to support the league’s efforts to educate players and prevent instances like this from occurring in the future.

