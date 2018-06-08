San Diego celebrates World Oceans Day

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Millions of people are taking action for a better future and the elimination of single use plastics during the weeks around World Oceans Day on June 8.
Last year, there were over one thousand World Oceans Day events at aquariums, zoos, schools, businesses and more in 118 countries.
The buzz around #WorldOceansDay on social media reached close to three billion people.
For World Oceans Day this year, Birch Aquarium is focusing on the global challenge of plastic pollution. This Saturday, June 9th they will have a day of hands-on activities including relay races, exploration stations, a scavenger hunt, and Scripps Oceanography researchers sharing plastic collected on research expeditions.
The San Diego Natural History Museum hosted an event Friday encouraging solutions for a healthy ocean. Some of the exhibits at The Nat included examples of items that are more sustainable and reusable than plastic.
World Ocean Day at the Living Coast Discovery Center will be held on Saturday, June 9th. Sheldon the baby leopard tortoise and Marine Invertebrates, including sea stars, snails and crabs, will also be on display.
Though it may seem daunting, every one of us can help reduce ocean plastic.
Every piece of plastic that has ever been made is still on this earth. There is no “getting rid of it”. Plastic does not biodegrade EVER. It photo degrades, which means it breaks down into smaller and smaller pieces.
The good news is we can make a difference, we can make better choices so we can avoid disposing of any more, or we can reuse items as much as possible so plastic items don’t need replacing or use items that are more sustainable and reusable than plastic.
National Best Friends Day is the day to honor your BFF. The made-up holiday also could be called "BOGO Day" as some businesses are offering buy-one-get-one free deals to celebrate.
A California appeals court has upheld a San Diego city ordinance that closes a picturesque children's beach for nearly half the year so that seals may give birth, nurse and wean their pups.
After nearly 60 years in business, Nati's Mexican Restaurant at the corner of Bacon Street and Niagra Avenue will close for good on Thursday.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulkner departed for Boston Friday morning to attend the U.S. Conference of Mayors. He's looking to improve San Diego's economy and advocate for stronger economic ties with trading partners in Mexico and Canada.
The San Diego Association of Governments Board of Directors decided Friday to accept the state's determination of how many housing units San Diego County will need.
Millions of people are taking action for a better future and the elimination of single use plastics during the weeks around World Oceans Day on June 8.
San Diego Padres pitcher Jose Torres has accepted a suspension without pay for the rest of the year by Major League Baseball after his December arrest on domestic violence charges.
A 52-year-old man who shot voyeur videos of eight women and one young girl from an adjoining stall in the women's restroom at a Walmart in Kearny Mesa was sentenced to 150 days in jail, and ordered to register as a sex offender for life.
A wildfire that blackened hundreds of open acres in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County was 85 percent contained Friday morning, fire officials said.