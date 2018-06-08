San Diego celebrates World Oceans Day

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Millions of people are taking action for a better future and the elimination of single use plastics during the weeks around World Oceans Day on June 8.



Last year, there were over one thousand World Oceans Day events at aquariums, zoos, schools, businesses and more in 118 countries.



The buzz around #WorldOceansDay on social media reached close to three billion people.



For World Oceans Day this year, Birch Aquarium is focusing on the global challenge of plastic pollution. This Saturday, June 9th they will have a day of hands-on activities including relay races, exploration stations, a scavenger hunt, and Scripps Oceanography researchers sharing plastic collected on research expeditions.



The San Diego Natural History Museum hosted an event Friday encouraging solutions for a healthy ocean. Some of the exhibits at The Nat included examples of items that are more sustainable and reusable than plastic.



World Ocean Day at the Living Coast Discovery Center will be held on Saturday, June 9th. Sheldon the baby leopard tortoise and Marine Invertebrates, including sea stars, snails and crabs, will also be on display.

Though it may seem daunting, every one of us can help reduce ocean plastic.



Every piece of plastic that has ever been made is still on this earth. There is no “getting rid of it”. Plastic does not biodegrade EVER. It photo degrades, which means it breaks down into smaller and smaller pieces.



The good news is we can make a difference, we can make better choices so we can avoid disposing of any more, or we can reuse items as much as possible so plastic items don’t need replacing or use items that are more sustainable and reusable than plastic.