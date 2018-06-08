SANDAG accepts state's determination of housing units for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Association of Governments Board of Directors decided Friday to accept the state's determination of how many housing units San Diego County will need.
The state's Regional Housing Needs Assessment is a regular cycle used to determine how many homes each section of the state needs to build over an eight-year period.
In this case, it's from 2021 through 2029.
California Department of Housing and Community Development officials determined that 171,000 units need to be built locally over that span, but SANDAG officials voted in May to ask the state to accept a goal of 116,000 units instead.
Ahead of Friday's meeting, members of a SANDAG committee recommended the agency go forward with state recommendations without adjustments.
"Committee members commented that negotiating with HCD to reduce the housing unit number in previous RHNA cycles has contributed to the housing crisis seen today," they said in a report. "There was consensus by the Regional Planning Committee that accepting the HCD RHNA Determination could more effectively address that crisis and improve the region's housing availability going forward."
Following Friday's vote, SANDAG will take a few more procedural steps before beginning to develop a plan that addresses housing need in its 19 jurisdictions.
National Best Friends Day is the day to honor your BFF. The made-up holiday also could be called "BOGO Day" as some businesses are offering buy-one-get-one free deals to celebrate.
A California appeals court has upheld a San Diego city ordinance that closes a picturesque children's beach for nearly half the year so that seals may give birth, nurse and wean their pups.
After nearly 60 years in business, Nati's Mexican Restaurant at the corner of Bacon Street and Niagra Avenue will close for good on Thursday.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulkner departed for Boston Friday morning to attend the U.S. Conference of Mayors. He's looking to improve San Diego's economy and advocate for stronger economic ties with trading partners in Mexico and Canada.
Millions of people are taking action for a better future and the elimination of single use plastics during the weeks around World Oceans Day on June 8.
San Diego Padres pitcher Jose Torres has accepted a suspension without pay for the rest of the year by Major League Baseball after his December arrest on domestic violence charges.
A 52-year-old man who shot voyeur videos of eight women and one young girl from an adjoining stall in the women's restroom at a Walmart in Kearny Mesa was sentenced to 150 days in jail, and ordered to register as a sex offender for life.
A wildfire that blackened hundreds of open acres in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County was 85 percent contained Friday morning, fire officials said.