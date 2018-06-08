Mayor Faulconer to push for cross-border Commerce during Conference of Mayors

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulkner departed for Boston Friday morning to attend the U.S. Conference of Mayors. He's looking to improve San Diego's economy and advocate for stronger economic ties with trading partners in Mexico and Canada.

Faulkner has been a longtime advocate for trade with our neighbors, saying he has seen first-hand just how beneficial it is:



“It's about jobs. It's about more jobs and it’s about making sure we are sending our voices as mayors on a national and international level how important free trade is.”

This year Faulkner will chair a new group called the Alliance on Trade in the Americas. Together with mayors from the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, they'll discuss advantages of trade, explore common border issues and exchange best practices.

"We formed this alliance as mayors because we see first how important our economies are, said Faulkner. “They're linked and we want to promote free trade for our neighbors.”



The conference comes just as President Trump visits Canada to talk about trade issues, which many say will be tense due to new U.S. tariffs.

When asked about the president’s visit, Faulconer said:

“So we have a very clear message that free trade works. Let’s expand it, not curtail it.”

The Conference of Mayors continues for two days.