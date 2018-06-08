14 Show Dogs That Were Inside Stolen Van Reunite With Their Owners

The vast power of technology and the internet should be used for good, Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg told MIT's graduating class Friday.
A woman walking her dogs may have been dragged into the water and killed by an alligator, authorities in Florida said.
Fourteen show dogs that were inside a van when it was stolen from outside a California restaurant have been safely returned to their owners.
An Indiana woman who suffered from a mysterious illness that left her with extreme fatigue for 10 years is finally bouncing back to good health, thanks to the construction workers who determined its cause and gave her life back.
Tears streamed down Rose McGowan's face as she opened up about the shocking suicide of celebrity chef and TV personality Anthony Bourdain.
The suicides of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, titans of their respective fields whose deaths only days apart stunned the world, are calling attention to the alarming rise in the number of Americans who have killed themselves.
Kim Kardashian West is fighting back against claims that she was used as a political pawn by President Trump as she secured the release of Alice Marie Johnson.
To protect her identify, a Jamaican lottery winner just put on a happy face — a big, yellow, emoji face that covered the entire front of her head.
For the first time in their 44-year history, the Washington Capitals have captured the Stanley Cup, and as celebrations erupted in the arena, one sultry hockey fan clearly stood out.