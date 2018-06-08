'Game of Thrones' Prequel Ordered to Pilot at HBO

Game of HBO pickups!

The network has ordered a Game of Thrones prequel series to pilot, ET confirms. The series is one of five Game of Thrones projects in the works, outside of the original series, which will air its eighth and final season in 2019.

Created by George R.R. Martin and Jane Goldman (who will also serve as showrunner), the untitled prequel will take place "thousands of years before the events of Game of Thones." "The series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour," the show's logline reads. "And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know."

Goldman, whose previous credits include Kick Ass, X-Men: First Class and the Kingsman franchise, will serve as executive producer alongside Martin, Vince Geradis and Daniel Zelman.

HBO's President of Programming, Casey Bloys, confirmed that additional Game of Thrones projects were in the works in July 2016, though the nature of each potential series has been kept under wraps. Martin has previously stated that none of the series are spinoffs (they're prequels), and that the current main cast of GOT would not be involved.

In July 2017, Bloys stated that any possible Thrones series will not air until at least a year after the original show wraps up.

“The No. 1 priority in all of this is the final season of Game of Thrones. I don’t want to do anything with the spinoff or anything that detracts or distracts from that. That season will happen. And my guess is it’ll be at least a year before you [see] anything else,” Bloys emphasized. “What I don’t want is that the attention to be drawn off the final season, which I think is going to be epic and amazing and have the distraction of a new Game of Thrones airing right after it. I think it’s best to separate it.”

“I haven’t seen anything yet. With a show like Game of Thrones, with the level of quality that they’ve set, we’d be lucky to get one that hits and we’re hopeful. We’ll see,” he added.

