Bella Hadid, Lili Reinhart and More Look Stunning at the Dior Beauty Backstage Launch Party

Bella Hadid dazzled in Dior on Thursday night for the Dior Beauty Launch Dinner in New York City.

As the face of Dior Beauty, the 21-year-old model celebrated the French house's new makeup collection inspired by the creations of master makeup artists backstage during runway shows. Its range of lip, complexion, eye and nail products enhance the face's beauty instantly and is available to shop now.

The brunette stunner was dressed in Dior, of course. The halter bodysuit and sheer tiered skirt combo nailed the daring pantless look, accentuated with Bulgari jewelry and matching red slingback pumps and the coveted My Lady Dior bag. Her glam was inspired by an early '90s Italian Vogue cover of Kate Moss with lots of glow and subtle contour. Her makeup flawlessly complemented the outfit via soft smoky eyes, lifted lashes, radiant skin and a nude glossy lip. We especially adore the long, tightly curled tresses for a throwback vibe!

Hosted by Peter Philips, Creative and Image Director for Dior Make Up, the soiree was filled with fashion darlings. Riverdale star Lili Reinhart looked utterly chic and polished in a cream-colored Dior jacket, white pleated mini and nude pointed-toe pumps, finished off with a sleek hairdo. Vampire Diaries alum Nina Dobrev sported a see-through polka-dot midi, accessorized with a choker, layered necklaces and black-and-white brogues. Nina also carried the iconic Dior saddle bag, which is having a resurgence with its newest modern version. Model Winnie Harlow's multicolored knit and paisley-print floor-grazing skirt was a sight to see, cinched with a wide D-buckle belt, which we're predicting is going to be the It accessory every fashion girl will wear.

Witness all of this month's glamorous looks you can't miss from our favorite stars below and watch Bella's must-see ensembles from Cannes here.

