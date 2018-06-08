Star Sightings: Katie Holmes Stylishly Steps Out, Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Party With Rick Ross & More!

The temps are starting to heat up and celebs' sartorial styles aren't cooling down!



Katie Holmes rocked a pretty navy blue asymmetrical JD Williams jumpsuit for a photo shoot in New York City.

Heidi Klum went even bolder, topping her outfit with a bright green “Henny Faux Fur” trench coat from KUT from the Cloth while on the set of Germany's Next Top Model in Santa Monica, California, in early June. The 45-year-old model’s stylist, Rob Zangardi, originally got the jacket as a gift for Cara Delevingne, but Klum fell in love with it, so he gave it to her instead!

Shay Mitchell kept warm in some, well, not-so-cold temps by layering with a jacket by Canadian designer Ellie Mae. “When it’s 52° in the morning and mid-70s by lunchtime, a faux fur jacket with a crop top, seems sensible??,” the Pretty Little Liars alum joked on Instagram on June 6.

Younger star Nico Tortorella rocked the Teva Hurricane XLT-2 when he stopped by the shoe brand’s Festival Gifting Suite at New York City’s Extra Butter on May 30.

Cara Santana donned a pretty burnt orange dress for POPSUGAR x Winemaker's Selection Launch at A.O.C in Los Angeles on May 24.

On fashion's biggest night, the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on June 4, Rosario Dawson was among the celebs who snagged a complimentary LYFT to get home safely following the after-party in New York City.

And Miles Heizer, Derek Luke, Alisha Boe, Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette all looked quite nice at the 13 Reasons Why ATAS FYC Event held at Netflix FYSee at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles on June 1.

Workouts were on the brain of Hollywood's elite as well.

Jordana Brewster enjoyed a day at the horse stable with her family in Los Angeles last week, where she exclusively revealed her favorite go-to beauty trends to ET. "I love Fascia massages. They really get deep into your muscles, even more than a deep tissue massage. This massage really helps stretch your muscles when you are tight and extra sore," the 38-year-old actress, who works out six days a week, explained. “I am also loving dry brushing because it really gets your circulation and lymphatic system going."



The Lethal Weapon star also revealed that "allergies are a challenge all year round" for her. "Whether I’m heading to the Farmers Market with my kids or trying to exercise outdoors, my runny nose and watery eyes can be really disruptive, but, thankfully, I take ZYRTEC to give me consistent allergy relief," she added.

Also in the City of Angels, American Woman co-stars Kyle Richards and Jennifer Bartels hosted a panel at Flywheel’s Larchmont studio on what it means to be a woman in 2018.

Rather than hit the gym, James Franco, New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard and NBA trainer Chris Brickley took in a game, watching the NBA Finals together at The Ainsworth East Village in New York City on June 2.

Andy Cohen was also in the Big Apple, enjoying a birthday lunch with his parents and a friend at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer's Midtown Manhattan outpost on June 1, where he ate an All-American Burger and drank seltzer one day before turning the big 5-0.



And Michael Kors dined at NYC’s db Bistro Moderne by Daniel Boulud for a quiet lunch with a small group of colleagues on June 1, enjoying restaurant classics like the Original DB Burger and the Peekytoe Crab & Avocado Tartine.

There were plenty of parties and performances going on not just in New York and Hollywood, but Las Vegas and Miami as well.

Fresh off a romantic vacay, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade partied with Rick Ross at Rockwell Nightclub in Miami Beach on June 2.

Hailee Steinfeld and birthday girl Normani were in the audience for the Jennifer Lopez: All I Have residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on May 30, posting snaps to social media as they took in the show.

Logic returned to the stage at Drai’s Nightclub atop The Cromwell in Las Vegas on June 1, wowing the crowd with hits like “Everyday” and “1-800-273-8255.” After his show, which was taken in by the likes of San Francisco wide receiver Pierre Garcon, Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant and DJ Henry Fong, the rapper chilled in a stageside VIP booth with friends.

Jhene Aiko also had a big night out at The Cromwell over the weekend, celebrating a friend’s bachelorette party at an exclusive dancefloor booth during her boyfriend, Big Sean’s, performance at Drai’s LIVE.

Tyga closed out Memorial Day weekend on May 27 at Oxford Social Club at Pendry San Diego, performing his hits like “Rack City” and “Faded” and inviting a few partygoers onstage when he introduced his new single, “Taste.”

Rapper Pusha-T hosted Beats by Dre's Governors Ball party at PHD Rooftop Lounge at Dream Downtown in New York City on June 1, ending his performance with “Infrared,” the song that started the recent drama between him and Drake.

Ty Dolla $ign got the crowd pumped at Jammcard's private JammJam event at Capitol Records in Los Angeles on June 3.

Ben Rector hit the stage at a Spotify Secret Show at Nashville’s Bits & Pieces Antique Boutique on May 23, performing songs like "Brand New" and "When a Heart Breaks" off his upcoming album, Magic, which drops June 22.

Betty Who performed at Moonlight Rollerway in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Henry’s Hard Sparkling Water.

And Antonio Banderas hopped in the DJ booth during the Miami Fashion Week Designers Dinner at the Doheny Room at Delano on May 31.

Plenty more stars were out and about for fun events.



Lauren Bushnell and her pals attended a brunch at Skin Laundry's new headquarters in Newport Beach's Lido Marina Village on June 4 to celebrate the launch of her new wine line, Dear Rosé, just a few days ahead of National Rosé Day.

Paris Hilton chatted with fellow dog advocate Megan O'Brien about her hound accessory, the Dogipack, during a wellness event at her mom, Kathy Hilton’s, home in Bel-Air, California, on May 26.

Katrina Bowden celebrated the opening of the La Fete french cocktail bar, a new hot spot from IB Hospitality Founder Rohan Talwar, in West Hollywood on May 31.

Tamera Mowry was the keynote speaker at Fashion Mamas: Mamas Making It Summit at the Line Hotel in Los Angeles on June 3.

Mom-to-be Christine Lakin showed off her growing baby bump at Neocell presents Bloom Summit by New Bloom Media, sponsored by Mychelle Beauty, Radar Roller and more, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on June 2.

After all that fun comes some R&R!

Actress Leven Rambin enjoyed a late 28th birthday celebration with boyfriend Tilky Jones at Aqua Beach Resort Cancun in late May, enjoying the beach and lounge around their Presidential Suite’s rooftop hot tub and leaving the resort to explore the Mayan ruins in nearby Tulum and Cenote Chaak Tun in Playa del Carmen during their week-long stay.

Red Hot Paris’ Ashley Hutson snapped a selfie with a clean-shaven Robert Pattinson at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, France, on June 1.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga visited plastic surgeon Dr. Ramtin Kassir for Botox and Photo-Facial procedures in early June.

Plus, Kyle Busch’s wife, Samantha Busch, grabbed new Walmart Family Mobile smartphones from a Walmart in Charlotte, North Carolina.

For even more must-see star sightings, click through the gallery below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Star Sightings: Drake Parties It Up, Jessica Biel Hits Up Vegas, Emily Ratajkowski Works Out & More!

Katie Holmes and Daughter Suri Cruise Enjoy Glam Night Out at the Ballet: Pics!

Bella Hadid, Lili Reinhart and More Look Stunning at the Dior Beauty Backstage Launch Party